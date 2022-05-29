News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Red Arrows pictured flying over Norfolk

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:32 PM May 29, 2022
The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29 - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

You simply cannot beat the sight of the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk.

The UK’s favourite flying team were out and passed over the county on May 29. The aircraft was captured by Bryn Ditheridge, who runs Bryn Ditheridge Photography, over Hempton, near Fakenham, on Sunday morning.

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29 - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

“I just think they are fascinating, obviously this is just a fly by, but the stunts they do at shows are just breathtaking,” Mr Ditheridge said.

“Also, they are such an iconic aircraft to Great Britain.”

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29 - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

The Red Arrows were coming from Suffolk, the jets crossed into south Norfolk near Homersfield, and went on to flyover Long Stratton, Spooner Row, Bittering, Sculthorpe and North Creake. 

The aircrafts were returning to RAF Scampton after their pre-season practice, which takes place abroad where there is more settled weather.

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29 - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

Norfolk's skies will see another display next weekend, with the Queen's flypast set to pass over the county.

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29 - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29

The Red Arrows spotted over Hempton on May 29 - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge


