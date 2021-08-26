News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:59 AM August 26, 2021    Updated: 9:02 AM August 26, 2021
Red Arrows jet RED 5 makes an emergency landing at RAF Marham.

Red Arrows jet RED 5 makes an emergency landing at RAF Marham. - Credit: Ruxpin Images

A Red Arrows plane was forced into an emergency landing at RAF Marham after his jet struck a bird during an aerobatics display.

At around 4pm yesterday, the performance for friends and family of the RAF was halted as the plane, named RED 5, landed at the airbase near King's Lynn, with two fire engines and an ambulance racing to the scene.

Red Arrows jet RED 5 comes in to land at RAF Marham.

Red Arrows jet RED 5 comes in to land at RAF Marham. - Credit: Ruxpin Images

The rest of the team circled overhead while the damaged plane landed, before continuing their performance with eight pilots.

It is thought that the plane suffered only superficial damage and the pilot was unharmed, however the jet remained at the west Norfolk airbase overnight.

It is thought that RED 5 is still at RAF Marham this morning. The Red Arrows are due to fly over Norfolk today (Thursday) on their way to Clacton Airshow.

A bystander, who did not wish to be named, said: "I have a scanner with me at all times which allows me to hear what the pilots are saying and the Red Arrows have their own frequency so you can hear everything they're doing.

You may also want to watch:

"They were two or three minutes into the display when RED 5 called up 'bird strike, bird strike' and they then asked where he'd been hit before he called to come in and make an emergency landing.

"That plane could have fallen out of the sky, with 500 people there watching on, anything could've happened.

Red Arrows jet RED 5 in the air during the display at RAF Marham yesterday.

Red Arrows jet RED 5 in the air during the display at RAF Marham yesterday. - Credit: Ruxpin Images

Most Read

  1. 1 Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today
  2. 2 NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales
  3. 3 When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week
  1. 4 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
  2. 5 Crane plucks Smart car from river after fork lift knocks it in
  3. 6 Pub slammed as eyesore after being secured with metal sheeting
  4. 7 Mysterious lights appear in skies over Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Air ambulance on scene of A11 crash as road reopens
  6. 9 Canaries striker Hugill seals Championship loan move
  7. 10 Norfolk beer garden named among best in country

"The plane was struck by a bird on the right hand side of its nose, which is one of the most dangerous things you can have in a single-engine jet.

"If a bird goes in the engine, then you're down.

"For a moment no one knew what the damage was, so the jets went into a holding pattern while RED 9 flew alongside RED 5 as he was landing.

"As soon as the other eight jets knew that he was safely on the ground, they then continued with a marvellous display.

"How they do it I just can't get my head around it, another plane just slotted into his spot, he went from being a right-hand wingman to a left-hand wingman by going upside down."


Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Craig David performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television

'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Heigham Grove alleyway

Norwich Live

Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Man harasses pregnant seal at Horsey Norfolk

Video

Shock footage as man harasses pregnant seal at Horsey

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon