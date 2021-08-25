News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:47 PM August 25, 2021    Updated: 4:02 PM August 25, 2021
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

The Red Arrows will be visiting Norfolk again tomorrow - Credit: Archant

The Red Arrows will be visiting Norfolk again tomorrow (August 26).

Their Thursday morning flight will be over Norfolk between 9.06am and 9.14am.

They will arrive off the coast, visible near Titchwell, and will overland at Burnham Deepdale.

They will continue over Burnham Thorpe, Houghton St Giles, Great Snoring, Fulmodeston, Guestwick Green, Reepham, Felthorpe, Horsford, and into Norwich, where they will land at the airport.

The late morning flight will be visible over Norfolk from 11.43am to 11.48pm and 12.34pm to 12.42pm. 

The Arrows will take off from Norwich Airport, flying over west Norwich, and Dunston, turning at Swainsthorpe.

This leg will take them over Saxlingham Thorpe, Long Stratton, Colegate End, and Billingford, before they enter suffolk.

They will re-enter Norfolk over south Wisbech, passing St John's Fen End, St Germans, West Winch, Leziate, and Little Massingham, before turning again south of East Rudham.

The Arrows will then fly over West Raynham, Whissonsett, North Elmham, Lyng, Attlebridge, and Drayton, before landing at the airport again.

Their third and final flight will be visible over Norfolk from 16.04pm to 16.09pm and 16.53pm to 16.58pm.

They will pass again over west Norwich, going south to Dunston, Shotesham St Mary, Saxlingham Nethergate, Hempnall, Lundy Green, east of Shelton Green, and Harleston, before entering Suffolk.

They will re-enter Norfolk over Bungay and Earsham, flying over Woodton, Shotesham, and north into Norwich near Stoke Holy Cross, Dunston before landing in Norwich airport.

