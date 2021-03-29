Published: 11:57 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM March 29, 2021

The tribute mural for Bimini Bon Boulash has been painted over in Norwich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich Pride has hit out at the painting over of a mural tribute to Norfolk Drag Race UK star Bimini bon Boulash - as it emerged another mural was defaced at the same time.

A mural was painted in the Pottergate underpass in Norwich last week as a tribute to Bimini, who used to live in Great Yarmouth and was born in Norwich.

We are LOVING the @biminibabes mural that popped up in Norwich earlier this week, thanks to local artists Knapple and Sharpay Salazar #TeamBimini #transrights #nonbinaryrights https://t.co/lpLlYsvKC1 pic.twitter.com/mM3SfyXg7H — Norwich Pride 🌈 (@NorwichPride) March 27, 2021

Painted by local artist Knapple and transgender activist Sharpay Salazar, the mural was covered on Sunday morning, with the characters 'N3XOR' now visible instead.

Another mural with the words 'The Future is Female' was also defaced at the same time.

This mural was also defaced in the Pottergate underpass at the same time as the Bimini Bon Boulash tribute by Knapple - Credit: Bob Williams-Vazquez

Julie Bremner, founder and trustee of Norwich Pride, said: "It seems a real shame. I walk near there every day and it is an ever changing artists' area of graffiti.

"It's very disappointing as we loved it and Knapple has done some fantastic work promoting inclusion for the community over the last year or so. Maybe she will do another one, but the sentiment of this is disappointing."

Knapple's mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash has been covered in Norwich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Bimini was a runner-up on the recent RuPaul Drag Race UK series two which was broadcast on BBC television.

Ms Bremner continued: "Bimini was excellent. It is about transgender rights which Norwich Pride is all about and what the mural was also about.

The mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash which was defaced on Sunday - Credit: Bob Williams-Vazquez

Go and give @shxrp_ie the love she deserves. She created this beautiful mural and had to witness it be vandalised by ignorant people.

Never let this diminish your shine! This mural honestly meant a lot to me so thank you for your art.

Queer voices will NEVER be silenced! https://t.co/a92XFnetO7 — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) March 28, 2021

"I hope most people were proud of it and lots of people were going to see it as well. Who knows about it being painted, I just hope they [Knapple] keep doing their graffiti."

We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. - Credit: Contributed

Many people have posted on our Facebook page in reaction to the mural being painted over.

Claire Padwicke posted: "Why are people so cruel and nasty? I've been part of Pride and the Drag Queens look amazing. Whatever happened to live and let live?"

Robbie Preston said: "Absolutely gutted to be honest. How embarrassing that we couldn't accept a non binary Drag Queen in Norwich in 2021."

Norfolk artist Knapple's mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash has been painted over at the Pottergate underpass - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

And Frankie Horn described it as "disgusting vandalism" after the mural was painted over.

It is not the first time work created by Knapple has been painted over at the location with graffiti supporting Black Lives Matter covered back in August 2020.

This week, one of our contractors painted over a mural celebrating the #BlackLivesMatter movement.



We want to take this opportunity to explain how this happened, and assure you of our disappointment that it did.



(Thread) — Norwich City Council (@NorwichCC) June 5, 2020

At the time, Norwich City Council recommissioned the artist to restore the mural after a contractor painted over the mural.

But the person responsible for the Bimini mural being covered is not known at this stage.

Knapple has said she will not be commenting on the matter.



