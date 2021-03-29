News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Second mural defaced as Bimini anger grows

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:57 AM March 29, 2021    Updated: 12:17 PM March 29, 2021
The tribute mural for Bimini Bon Boulash has been painted over in Norwich

The tribute mural for Bimini Bon Boulash has been painted over in Norwich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich Pride has hit out at the painting over of a mural tribute to Norfolk Drag Race UK star Bimini bon Boulash - as it emerged another mural was defaced at the same time.

A mural was painted in the Pottergate underpass in Norwich last week as a tribute to Bimini, who used to live in Great Yarmouth and was born in Norwich. 

Painted by local artist Knapple and transgender activist Sharpay Salazar, the mural was covered on Sunday morning, with the characters 'N3XOR' now visible instead. 

Another mural with the words 'The Future is Female' was also defaced at the same time. 

This mural was also defaced in the Pottergate underpass at the same time as the Bimini Bon Boulash tribute by Knapple 

This mural was also defaced in the Pottergate underpass at the same time as the Bimini Bon Boulash tribute by Knapple - Credit: Bob Williams-Vazquez

Julie Bremner, founder and trustee of Norwich Pride, said: "It seems a real shame. I walk near there every day and it is an ever changing artists' area of graffiti. 

"It's very disappointing as we loved it and Knapple has done some fantastic work promoting inclusion for the community over the last year or so. Maybe she will do another one, but the sentiment of this is disappointing." 

Knapple's mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash has been covered in Norwich 

Knapple's mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash has been covered in Norwich - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Bimini was a runner-up on the recent RuPaul Drag Race UK series two which was broadcast on BBC television. 

Ms Bremner continued: "Bimini was excellent. It is about transgender rights which Norwich Pride is all about and what the mural was also about. 

The mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash which was defaced on Sunday

The mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash which was defaced on Sunday - Credit: Bob Williams-Vazquez

You may also want to watch:

"I hope most people were proud of it and lots of people were going to see it as well. Who knows about it being painted, I just hope they [Knapple] keep doing their graffiti."

We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. 

We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. - Credit: Contributed

Many people have posted on our Facebook page in reaction to the mural being painted over. 

Most Read

  1. 1 7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney
  2. 2 PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk
  3. 3 Q&A: How are lockdown restrictions changing from Monday?
  1. 4 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
  2. 5 Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs
  3. 6 'Loner' with gun who sparked estate evacuation refused court appeal
  4. 7 Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer
  5. 8 'Hideous' or 'beautiful'? Beach hut designs divide opinion
  6. 9 New scheme aimed at making town Norfolk's greenest
  7. 10 Photographer spots white tailed eagle flying over North Norfolk

Claire Padwicke posted: "Why are people so cruel and nasty? I've been part of Pride and the Drag Queens look amazing. Whatever happened to live and let live?"

Robbie Preston said: "Absolutely gutted to be honest. How embarrassing that we couldn't accept a non binary Drag Queen in Norwich in 2021." 

Norfolk artist Knapple's mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash has been painted over at the Pottergate underpass

Norfolk artist Knapple's mural tribute for Bimini Bon Boulash has been painted over at the Pottergate underpass - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

And Frankie Horn described it as "disgusting vandalism" after the mural was painted over.

It is not the first time work created by Knapple has been painted over at the location with graffiti supporting Black Lives Matter covered back in August 2020. 

At the time, Norwich City Council recommissioned the artist to restore the mural after a contractor painted over the mural. 

But the person responsible for the Bimini mural being covered is not known at this stage.

Knapple has said she will not be commenting on the matter.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lloyd McMurtary leaving Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting failing to stop after a fatal crash in September last year.

Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos for EDP SUNDAY INTERIORS of Bank House in King's Lynn. Pic of a shower head.

Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
How the Long Stratton bypass could look, with a footbridge in the distance

'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
St Anne's Quarter, Norwich

'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus