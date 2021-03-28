'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over

Published: 9:22 PM March 28, 2021

Bimini Bon Boulash fells sadness that a tribute mural in Norwich has been painted over. - Credit: Contributed

A Norfolk Drag Race UK star has said they felt "sadness" rather than anger that a mural tribute created in Norwich had been painted over.

The mural to Bimini Bon Boulash, who used to live in Great Yarmouth, was painted in the Pottergate underpass by local artist Knapple together with help from transgender activist Sharpay Salazar.

The tribute, which shows the former Lynn Grove Primary Academy pupil sporting Norwich City colours, was created on Wednesday, March 24 but had been covered over on Sunday morning (March 28).

Bimini, who identifies as a non-binary person, has responded to the incident on Twitter.

In a post they said: "I will never stop being myself. I'll never shy away from living an authentically queer experience even if there are people that disagree with our existence.

"Trans rights are human rights and I will push that message until the end.

"I don't feel anger, I have sympathy. I feel sorry for the people who felt threatened or intimidated by a message portraying love, positivity and kindness."

Bimini also urged others to go and give "the love she deserves" to Sharpay Salazar who helped create the "beautiful mural and had to witness it be vandalised by ignorant people".

Bimini, which is the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, was a finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race UK series two and was praised for speaking openly about being non-binary, and being part of the LGBT community.

The mural depicted Bimini in one of their Drag Race UK runway looks - a homage to Norwich City Football Club.

A flag in the background celebrated Bimini's advocacy, as a non-binary person, for the transgender community.

Bimini recently announced on Twitter that they are releasing a book called A Drag Queen's Guide to Life and will be "releasing the beast", their catchphrase on the show, on October 28 this year.

RuPaul's Drag Race is hosted by legendary American queen RuPaul Charles and has become a global phenomenon since it launched in America in 2009.