Police thank public for 'peaceful' New Year's Eve
- Credit: Twitter @nocodelife
People living in Norfolk and Suffolk stuck to coronavirus rules, police have said, with officers seeing a largely uneventful evening.
Police forces around the region had urged people to follow Tier 4 rules during New Year's Eve, usually a night when friends and family gather and pubs and restaurants are jampacked.
Norfolk police said it had largely been a quiet night, with the significant exception being an illegal rave in Ludham, which saw 24 people fined.
Superintendent Terry Lordan said the "large majority" of residents had spent a "peaceful evening welcoming in the New Year, for which I am grateful".
Elsewhere, Suffolk police said it had seen a "relatively peaceful" New Year's Eve, with 173 calls taken from 11pm to 6am, including 31 A-grades, those requiring an emergency response.
It compares to 218 on the same period last year, and 67 A-grades.
They said: "Thank you for complying with Tier 4 rules to support the NHS under significant strain."
And officers in Norwich north said at 10.30pm on New Year's Eve they were "pleased to report very few people around".
