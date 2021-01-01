News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police thank public for 'peaceful' New Year's Eve

Lauren Cope

Elm Hill in Norwich looking quiet on New Year's Eve 2020.

People living in Norfolk and Suffolk stuck to coronavirus rules, police have said, with officers seeing a largely uneventful evening.

Police forces around the region had urged people to follow Tier 4 rules during New Year's Eve, usually a night when friends and family gather and pubs and restaurants are jampacked. 

Norfolk police said it had largely been a quiet night, with the significant exception being an illegal rave in Ludham, which saw 24 people fined.

Superintendent Terry Lordan said the "large majority" of residents had spent a "peaceful evening welcoming in the New Year, for which I am grateful".

Elsewhere, Suffolk police said it had seen a "relatively peaceful" New Year's Eve, with 173 calls taken from 11pm to 6am, including 31 A-grades, those requiring an emergency response.

It compares to 218 on the same period last year, and 67 A-grades.

They said: "Thank you for complying with Tier 4 rules to support the NHS under significant strain."

And officers in Norwich north said at 10.30pm on New Year's Eve they were "pleased to report very few people around".

