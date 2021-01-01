Police thank public for 'peaceful' New Year's Eve

Published: 12:56 PM January 1, 2021

Elm Hill in Norwich looking quiet on New Year's Eve 2020. - Credit: Twitter @nocodelife

People living in Norfolk and Suffolk stuck to coronavirus rules, police have said, with officers seeing a largely uneventful evening.

Police forces around the region had urged people to follow Tier 4 rules during New Year's Eve, usually a night when friends and family gather and pubs and restaurants are jampacked.

Norfolk police said it had largely been a quiet night, with the significant exception being an illegal rave in Ludham, which saw 24 people fined.

Superintendent Terry Lordan said the "large majority" of residents had spent a "peaceful evening welcoming in the New Year, for which I am grateful".

Elsewhere, Suffolk police said it had seen a "relatively peaceful" New Year's Eve, with 173 calls taken from 11pm to 6am, including 31 A-grades, those requiring an emergency response.

It compares to 218 on the same period last year, and 67 A-grades.

They said: "Thank you for complying with Tier 4 rules to support the NHS under significant strain."

And officers in Norwich north said at 10.30pm on New Year's Eve they were "pleased to report very few people around".