More than 20 people fined after NYE rave

Published: 12:51 PM January 1, 2021

More than 20 people have been hit with fixed penalty notices after police shut down an illegal rave on New Year's Eve.

Mixing desks and a generator was among equipment seized by police following the discovery of the unlawful New Year's Eve event being set up in Norfolk, in contravention of coronavirus restrictions.

Images of Ludham Rave on New Years Eve. Image: Submitted - Credit: Anonymous

Police found out about the event on Hall Road, Ludham, shortly after 9.30pm yesterday (Thursday, December 31).

Officers arrived on scene at 9.45pm and discovered approximately 60 people present in, what appeared to be, the early stages of an unlicensed music event being set up.

Roads accessing the area were blocked by police cars after officers went on to the site.

Images of Ludham Rave on New Years Eve. Image: Submitted - Credit: anonymous

In total 24 people were issued with fixed penalty notices for being in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Two people were also reported for possession of drugs.

Superintendent Terry Lordan said: "With so many people in Norfolk abiding by the Tier 4 regulations, put in place to keep us all safe, it is very disappointing to then have a minority behave in this way.

Images of Ludham Rave on New Years Eve. Image: Submitted - Credit: Anonymous

"These events are not only illegal and, with the threat of coronavirus, extremely unsafe, they also cause unnecessary damage and disruption.

"Across Norfolk, thankfully the large majority of our residents spent a peaceful evening welcoming in the New Year, for which I am grateful.

"This small group of individuals who looked to attend this event however, learned that, where we can we will prevent, disrupt or stop a rave or unlicensed musical event from taking place and we wont hesitate to use Covid-19 enforcement action where we need to.”

Images of Ludham Rave on New Years Eve. Image: Submitted - Credit: anonymous

Adrian Lupson, chairman of Ludham Parish Council, said: "It is totally irresponsible from those involved, but it doesn't surprise me in any shape or form.

"I am very pleased the police got out there quickly and were able to remove the equipment they would have needed and put a stop to it.

Hall Common Road in Ludham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The local area seems to have suffered from rubbish and undesirable things being disposed of, but it stopped a lot of people before they got there which is good.

"Thankfully the police were able to shut it down quite quickly."

Before the discovery of the event, Norfolk Constabulary’s temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth had issued a plea for people to abide by the coronavirus restrictions over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"If we work together to protect ourselves and each other we can put ourselves in the best place to tackle it. This includes staying local and only going out for essential journeys.

The sign at the end of Hall Road in Ludham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Where breaches are reported to the police, we will consider the information provided to us and attend where necessary.

"As we have said before, we will continue to follow the four Es approach and will engage, educate and explain the regulations to people, however, blatant disregard for the regulations will not be tolerated and when required we will enforce the legislation."