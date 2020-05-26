Search

QD to reopen more branches

PUBLISHED: 13:33 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 26 May 2020

The QD branch in Cadogran Road, Cromer. Picture: Google StreetView

Two north Norfolk branches of the store QD are among 10 across East Anglia which are set to reopen.

Quality Discounts has announced it is opening its Cromer and North Walsham stores on Wednesday, May 27.

The business, which sells everything from homeware to toys and garden equipment, has already reopened some of its stores, including the branch in Dereham, amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Other branches opening their doors again on May 27 include Beccles, Gorleston, Clacton, Newmarket, Raunds, Halstead, Saffron Walden and Stowmarket.

A spokesperson said: “As an essential retailer our team is working hard to ensure our shelves are fully stocked and looking forward to being able to supply all our customers’ needs.

“However, for the safety of our customers and staff, please be patient with us if you have to queue and follow the social distancing procedures we have in place.”

Topic Tags:

