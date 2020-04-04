Search

Advanced search

Video

QD boss talks of ‘heartbreak’ of closing stores and donates food to charity

PUBLISHED: 08:26 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 04 April 2020

QD in North Walsham makes a donation. Pic: submitted

QD in North Walsham makes a donation. Pic: submitted

The head of Norfolk discount store QD said he was “heart broken” at having to close over coronavirus – but said staff had donated food to local good causes.

QD. Pic: ArchantQD. Pic: Archant

QD group operations director, Karl Ottolangui, who decided to close all the stores including Lathams of Potter Heigham and Cherry Lane garden centres, with outlets across the county, said it had been ‘a very emotional time’ for staff.

But he said they had been buoyed up by donating huge amounts of food, pet food and plants to local causes.

The stores have distributed items to food banks, community groups, charities, care homes and the emergency services, with each individual store team choosing their local recipients.

Lathams of Potter Heigham donate items. Pic: submittedLathams of Potter Heigham donate items. Pic: submitted

MORE: Norfolk boss fears firms will go bust because of bank delays

In Yarmouth, staff chose the Great Yarmouth & Gorleston Allotments Association, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which has distributed to a number of local charities and Gorleston Food Bank.

In King’s Lynn, staff donated to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Dereham, to the Thomas Bullock Primary Academy and Dereham Church Junior School, PACT animal charity, the Trussel Trust Food Bank and all three emergency services. The North Walsham QD team chose the local community food bank and in Diss, the Waveney Food Bank and in Norwich, Action for Children.

Whilst the stores are closed, the QD Group will continue to provide customers’ favourite products online and deliver them safely to their door.

Karl Ottolangui, operations director, QD. Pic: QDKarl Ottolangui, operations director, QD. Pic: QD

Mr Ottolangui said: “It has been heart-breaking to close our doors and the last few weeks have been really tough for all our teams, trying to serve their local communities with essential products. It has been a very emotional time for staff in all our stores and garden centres.

“They have all been absolutely amazing and have all worked tirelessly to donate whatever we can to those in need. The whole exercise has gone incredibly well. The store teams are absolutely exhausted, but it has given us some happiness that we were able do some good for our local communities in this very difficult time, on our final day until we can reopen.”

QD has stores in Norwich, Cromer, North Walsham, Dereham, King’s Lynn, Gorleston and Yarmouth.

Group chief executive Nick Rubins recently said: “We would like to thank our amazing staff who have done an incredible job in providing our communities with the products they needed, when they needed them most.

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Nurse: NHS staff ‘petrified’ of catching coronavirus and are sending children to relatives

A nurse at the NNUH said they wanted to be given a higher level of protective equipment. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nurse: NHS staff ‘petrified’ of catching coronavirus and are sending children to relatives

A nurse at the NNUH said they wanted to be given a higher level of protective equipment. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24