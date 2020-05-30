Search

Which public toilets are open in north Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 15:04 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 30 May 2020

More public toilets in North Norfolk have reopened. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

More public toilets in North Norfolk have reopened. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Archant

Anyone needing the loo or somewhere to park their car in north Norfolk is in luck this weekend.

North Norfolk District Council has just reopened 18 more of its public toilets, as well as the rest of its car parks.

But the authority has stopped short of encouraging more visitors to the coast as restrictions around the coronavirus lockdown are being gradually lifted.

A council spokesman said: “We are pleased to be able to open these facilities to enable residents to enjoy their exercise and time outside, and naturally expect to see more visitors to the area.

“However, we are still urging visitors to be considerate when coming to North Norfolk, to take note if an area seems busy and if so, consider visiting somewhere quieter.

“Please remember that sadly the virus is still with us, so regular hand washing and adhering to government social distancing guidelines must be complied with at all times.”

After restricts were eased so that people could drive somewhere to exercise earlier in May, council leader Sarah Butikofer said public toilets would have to be reopened as it was “potentially causing a public health issue.”

The following toilets were reopened on May 29: Stearman’s Yard Car Park, Wells; Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham; Bridewell Street, Walsingham; Albert Street Car Park and Holt Country Park in Holt; The Lees in Sheringham; Beach Road Car Park in East Runton; Runton Road Car Park, Cadogan Road Car Park, West Prom and North Lodge Park in Cromer; Pauls Lane Car Park, Overstrand; New Road Car Park, North Walsham; The Promenade, Mundesley; Cart Gap Car Park, Happisburgh; Ludham Bridge, Ludham; Horning Village Car Park; next to Lathams, Potter Heigham.

The following public toilets were already reopened, on May 22: The Quay, Blakeney; the Meadows car park, Cromer; Station Road, Hoveton; Coast Road, Mundesley; Beach Road, Sea Palling; Lushers Passage, Sheringham; Coast Road, Walcott; Beach Road, Wells; Water Lane, West Runton.

In an online poll run on this newspaper’s website on May 22, 65pc of people said they thought all public toilets should be reopened.

