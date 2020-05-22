Poll

Is it time to reopen more public toilets?

Is it time to reopen all public toilets? Image: Getty chameleonseye

Is it time to reopen all of the public toilets in Norfolk and Waveney?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loos in several council areas have been closed throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

In areas like north Norfolk, this was done to discourage visitors coming to small coastal communities, many of which have significant elderly populations who could be vulnerable to the virus.

The measure was also taken because councils have had to redirect their efforts to essential services such as making sure those shielding have been getting the supplies they need.

You may also want to watch:

In many cases, keeping toilets maintained to the higher-than-normal hygiene standards needed at this time has just not been feasible.

Councils, MPs and the police are still advising against unessential trips to the coast over the bank holiday weekend, although the slight easing of restrictions mean it is no longer illegal to do so.

This week has seen reports of visitors ‘going to the toilet’ in coastal outdoor areas, causing obvious disgust and frustration from residents who live in those areas.

In response, North Norfolk District Council has taken the decision to reopen nine of its 39 public toilets in coastal towns and villages.

But is it now time to reopen them all?

-To have your say, vote in our poll or leave your comments below