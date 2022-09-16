Princess of Wales comforts young girl as she lays tribute to the Queen

Video

Elizabeth Sulkovska, a student at Howard Junior in King's Lynn, was chosen by the Princess of Wales to join her in leaving a tribute to the Queen at Sandringham

An eight-year-old school pupil has made international news after she shared a "magical moment" with the Princess of Wales.

Elizabeth Sulkovska, a student at Howard Junior in King's Lynn, was left in tears after she left a tribute to the Queen alongside the Princess at Sandringham.

Together, they walked up to the sea of flowers left at Norwich Gate and placed a toy corgi on the ground.

Headteacher Gregory Hill said: "It was so touching. The Princess of Wales could see the emotion in her eyes as she held the little corgi.

"Together they went and knelt down to leave the tribute on the floor.

"It was a magic moment with all of the world's media there. Amid all the processions and spectacle, seeing the two of them pay respects to the Queen was such a special thing to witness.

"Lots of children are sad at the news and it has touched so many hearts."

The Prince of Wales also spoke with the pupils and praised their Paddington card, describing it as "brilliant".