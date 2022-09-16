Prince of Wales chats to Norfolk pupils about Queen's Paddington sketch

Video

The Prince of Wales meeting students from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk - Credit: PA

A Norfolk primary school's drawing of Paddington left as a tribute to the Queen at Sandringham has received Royal praise from the Prince of Wales.

The next in line to the throne was visiting the Norfolk estate yesterday with the Princess of Wales to witness the thousands of flowers and messages to the Queen which had been left outside the gates.

The moment was captured on video by Howard Junior School's headteacher, who had travelled with a group of pupils to the site from King's Lynn.

The Prince stopped to chat with the students as he continued meeting and greeting well-wishers who eagerly awaited the chance to meet the Royal.

During their conversation, he said, "did you draw that? It's brilliant, really smart" and then asked if they had seen Paddington and his grandmother appear together in the sketch made as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Did you wonder what is in her handbag," he continued, adding: "No one ever knows what's in the handbag. Paddington does."

The Princess of Wales later chatted with the Howard Junior pupils and joined eight-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska in laying flowers and a corgi toy outside Norwich Gates.