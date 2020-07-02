Everything you need to know about pubs reopening



For the first time in three months, pubs will be able to open their doors to customers on July 4.



But the experience of enjoying a pint will be very different - with the government issuing strict guidance to make sure pubs are safe.

Here is everything you need to know about going to a pub post lockdown.



Q: Who can I go to the pub with?

A: According to the government guidelines: “indoor gatherings should only be occurring in groups of up to two households (including support bubbles) while outdoor gatherings should only be occurring in groups of up to two households (or support bubbles), or a group of at most six people from any number of households.”



Q: How do I order?

A: The government discourages ordering at the bar but it is allowed if it is unavoidable. People, however, must not drink at the bar.

The guidelines state that indoor table service must be used where possible and contactless ordering, such as through an app, is encouraged.

Pubs are also encouraged to have outdoor table service.

Outside, customers are allowed to stand but at a social distance.

Q: Can I use the toilet?

A: People can use the toilets at pubs.

In fact, the government has said toilets should be kept open but carefully managed to avoid the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Measures advised include queueing system, a one in one out approach, posters to build awareness of good handwashing technique and hand sanitiser stations.

Q: Will pubs be able to show live sport and other live programmes?

Pub goers will be able to watch live sport and other live programmes such as music performances – but only if it does not encourage shouting or chanting.

This is because aerosol transmission in particular has an increased risk of spreading Covid-19.

Pubs, therefore, have been told to take measures to stop people from raising their voices.

This also includes not playing loud background music.

Q: Will I need to wear a face covering at all?

A: Pub goes will not have to wear face masks but could be asked to them at the bar.

Pub workers have been advised to wear visors when working within two metres of customers.

Q: Will pubs be able to have live shows?

A: Pubs are not allowed to host live performances, including drama, comedy and music.

Q: Will I have to give my details to pubs?

A:Reopening businesses is being supported by NHS Test and Trace.

This means pubs are being asked to keep a temporary record of customers for 21 days.

The government is currently working with industries and relevant bodies to design the record system in line with data protection legislation.

Details will be revealed shortly.

Q: Will I have to follow social distancing rules?

A: Social-distancing measures apply everywhere, including pubs. People must stay at 2m apart or, if that is not viable such as in pubs, 1m plus.

1m plus means a distance of 1m with at least one other measure. These measures include making sure people face away from each other, putting up handwashing facilities and using screens.

Q: Will pubs have to have screens up?

A:Screens are not mandatory in pubs.

However, where 2m social-distancing is not possible, and 1m plus applies instead, screens are counted as one of the ‘plus’ measures.

Many pubs have installed screens anyway as a precaution.

Q: Will play areas be open or closed?

A: All indoor play areas in pubs, and anywhere else, are not allowed to open.

Outdoor play areas in pubs, and anywhere else, can be open but should be managed safely.

Q: Will there will be specific rules around food?

A: The government has encouraged pubs to minimise customer self-service when it comes to food orders.

This means cutlery and condiments should be provided when the food is served, rather than from a station.

They also recommend disposable condiments or cleaning non-disposable condiment containers after each use.

Q: What happens if pub goers do not stick to the rules?

A: Pubs have been told to inform customers who refuse to stick to measures that the police and local authorities can issue enforcement action.

They include telling customers to break up large groups, to leave an area, issue a fixed penalty notice or take further enforcement action.