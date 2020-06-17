Search

How support, prayers and herbal rememdies helped nurse beat coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:26 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 17 June 2020

Sam Jude, who has retured to work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after recovering from Covid-19 Picture: QEH

A hospital nurse is adapting to the new normal after recovering from coronavirus and returning to work.

Sam Jude and his wife Blessy George, who is also a nurse at the QEH Picture: Sam JudeSam Jude and his wife Blessy George, who is also a nurse at the QEH Picture: Sam Jude

Sam Jude spent two weeks at his home in King’s Lynn battling the virus with his wife Blessy George and their young daughter.

The 30-year-old nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-March after he began showing symptoms and requested a swab at work.

“I was like oh no - what next with all the news circulating around,” he said.

“It disproportionately affects BAME people. One of my close friends got very poorly with it. She was moved to Papworth.

“She very sadly lost her mum to it while she was in hospital but she recovered, she’s moved to a hospital in Manchester and she’s back at work there.”

As the virus took hold, he took to the spare bedroom and tried to isolate himself from his wife and daughter.

“The worst symptoms I experienced were acute shortness of breath, which limited my ability to do anything,” he said.

“I also experienced some pain due to chest tightness and lost my ability to taste and smell – which is only gradually improving.

“I’ve never been this poorly before. I was confined to my room and distancing myself from my little girl Shekinah, despite wanting to see her and cuddle her. Small everyday tasks became more and more difficult, such as climbing the stairs – any movement was restrictive due to severe shortness of breath.” Mr Jude believes traditional Ayurvedic herbal remedies helped his body fight off the virus.

“Ginger and lemon tea with honey and turmeric helped a lot because of the anti-oxidants,” he said.

“By the middle of the second week I started feeling better. My breathing was much better, I had a lower temperature.”

Mr Jude said support from workmates was “immense”, with colleagues doing shopping fo the couple while they confined themselves to their home. Friends from the King’s Centre church prayed for them.

“They sent out prayer requests,” he said. “The whole church was praying for us, that’s perhaps how I got over the anxiety. Your anxiety shuts down your immune system, if you get over it you’ve already won half the battle.”

After making a full recovery, Mr Jude returned to work as a nurse caring for short-stay patients on the Terrington Ward at the QEH, where he has worked for four years.

“Everybody is very cautious at the hospital, there are policies in place,” he said. “The hospital is very on the case. I’m a nurse educator so it’s down to me to help spread the word.

“This is a new normal we have adapted to. As soon as you come into the workplace, you have a mask on. You’re more observant. We have had to adapt ourselves.”

