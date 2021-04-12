William and Harry pay tribute to grandfather Prince Philip

Published: 6:54 PM April 12, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William chat to well-wishers after the Christmas Day service in 2013 - Credit: Matthew Usher

Princes Harry and William have paid tribute to their grandfather Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ahead of the Duke's funeral on Saturday, the Queen's two grandchildren have each paid heartfelt tributes to him, in their first public statements since his death on Friday.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, said: My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, who has flown back to England for the memorial service, said: "He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right till the end."

He added: "Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."