Plans for 47 sustainable homes in village granted green light from council

Cambridge-based developers Energy Performance Construction (EPC) Buildings are proposing a sustainable development of 47 homes at the site to the north of Staithe Road, Martham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Plans to build 47 energy efficient homes and a children’s play area in a Norfolk village have been given the go-ahead despite fears over road safety and “outsiders”.

Cambridge developer Energy Performance Construction (EPC) Buildings submitted plans for the sustainable development in Martham to Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) last year.

And at a planning committee on Wednesday, June 17, councillors granted planning permission to the development, mooted for a site close to the junction of Somerton Road and Staithe Road, despite fears over parking and road safety.

Paul Hammond, Conservative councillor for Yarmouth North, said Staithe Road, which would be used for access, was a “slam run” and added: “It’s an absolute nightmare. I think someone would end up getting killed.”

While Tony Wright, Labour member for Nelson ward, added: “How much of our grade one agricultural land has got to be used up before we say enough is enough? We seem to give up land again and again.”

But planning officer Dean Minns said: “Overall in Norfolk it’s still a fairly low percentage - we’re still below 1pc being used.”

And Malcom Bird, Conservative councillor for Caister South, said it was “overdevelopment” and would attract the “wrong kind of people”.

But Sophie Payne, on behalf of the applicant, said: “The applicant specialises in energy efficient homes. The scheme can deliver homes with a reduced reliance on the National Grid.”

And Trevor Wainwright, Labour councillor for Magdalen ward, said: “I would invite [the objector] to come to Fleggburgh and we’ve had thousands of houses.

“It’s just the way of the world - people need houses.”

He added: “I am also interested to know what Mr Bird meant by ‘the wrong kind of people’.

“When councillors make those kinds of comments they should be very careful. I think its absolutely disgraceful for councillors to use that kind of language.

“I was an outsider 40 years ago when I moved here.”

Mr Bird said he was referring to local families being unable to afford the new properties.

The councillors voted to agree both proposals, for the 47 new homes and the new junction at Staithe and Somerton Road.

