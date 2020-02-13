Bid for dozens of new homes in Broads village approved amid concerns

Developers are set to go ahead with building dozens of homes in a Broads village after the scheme was agreed by councillors.

Plans for 46 homes in Martham were approved at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC)'s planning committee on Wednesday, February 12.

The scheme is part of a larger plan, which already has outline planning permission, to build 144 new houses in the village.

But the design and layout of the remaining 98 homes has not been decided on - with further plans set to be submitted at a later date.

The one-and-a-half hectare site is located south of Repps Road, and will feature 30 units as social housing and the remainder as intermediate housing.

Access to the properties would be via Rising Way, but the other 98 homes will require a new roundabout to be built.

A report given to the planning committee stated that eight objections had been received from neighbours, with concerns over access, loss of privacy and surface water highlighted.

Neighbours shared fears that the "doctors, school, shops and village parking cannot cope".

The Highways Authority said it did not object to the development but requested further details from the developer on issues including a footpath and future development schemes at the site.

No objections were received from the parish council, but Norfolk County Council said the applicant, M Burghall, would have to contribute to education costs, as there was "insufficient capacity for the children generated from this development".

The education authority asked for a total of £140,220 towards providing or enhancing facilities at Martham Academy or Nursery.

The report to the councillors recommended the application, put forward by planning agent Bidwells, be approved subject to highways issues being addressed.

Councillors agreed to grant the scheme permission, with a Section 106 agreement in place to ensure play spaces for children, public open areas and affordable housing were all delivered.

The scheme is one of six bids in various stages of development currently permitted in the village and should all the plans be completed it would see an increase of around 500 houses. However, parish council chairman Paul Hooper previously said the plans if completed - would see the village's population of just over 3,500 grow by 30pc.