Search

Advanced search

Bid for dozens of new homes in Broads village approved amid concerns

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 February 2020

Plans for 46 homes in Martham were approved at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC)s planning committee. Photo: Google Maps

Plans for 46 homes in Martham were approved at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC)s planning committee. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Developers are set to go ahead with building dozens of homes in a Broads village after the scheme was agreed by councillors.

Plans for 46 homes in Martham were approved at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC)'s planning committee on Wednesday, February 12.

The scheme is part of a larger plan, which already has outline planning permission, to build 144 new houses in the village.

But the design and layout of the remaining 98 homes has not been decided on - with further plans set to be submitted at a later date.

The one-and-a-half hectare site is located south of Repps Road, and will feature 30 units as social housing and the remainder as intermediate housing.

READ MORE: New homes bid for Broads village fed up with 'executive developments'

Access to the properties would be via Rising Way, but the other 98 homes will require a new roundabout to be built.

A report given to the planning committee stated that eight objections had been received from neighbours, with concerns over access, loss of privacy and surface water highlighted.

You may also want to watch:

Neighbours shared fears that the "doctors, school, shops and village parking cannot cope".

The Highways Authority said it did not object to the development but requested further details from the developer on issues including a footpath and future development schemes at the site.

READ MORE: Bid to build 46 homes in village recommended for approval

No objections were received from the parish council, but Norfolk County Council said the applicant, M Burghall, would have to contribute to education costs, as there was "insufficient capacity for the children generated from this development".

The education authority asked for a total of £140,220 towards providing or enhancing facilities at Martham Academy or Nursery.

The report to the councillors recommended the application, put forward by planning agent Bidwells, be approved subject to highways issues being addressed.

READ MORE: Villagers invited to housing development meeting

Councillors agreed to grant the scheme permission, with a Section 106 agreement in place to ensure play spaces for children, public open areas and affordable housing were all delivered.

The scheme is one of six bids in various stages of development currently permitted in the village and should all the plans be completed it would see an increase of around 500 houses. However, parish council chairman Paul Hooper previously said the plans if completed - would see the village's population of just over 3,500 grow by 30pc.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village eatery closure due to ‘Brexit situation’, says former diner owner

The owner of a family restaurant which closed after thirty years has blamed the business failure on Brexit. Pictured, Nick's Diner in Deopham. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Missing 43-year-old man found

Police are appealing for help to find Kevin Johnson from King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: Why running is one of the greatest loves

Mark Armstrong and wife, Alison, smile for the camera with their medal for completing the Edinburgh Marathon. Picture: Edinburgh Marathon

Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

The key battles City must edge to plot Liverpool shock

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a potent attacking weapon for Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sizewell B at 25: Inside the history of Suffolk’s nuclear power station

Apprentice Beth Gant at Sizewell B, which today celebrates its 25th anniversary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24