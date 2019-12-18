Search

'It was a nuisance' - Businesses speak of disruption while sinkhole was repaired

PUBLISHED: 16:34 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 18 December 2019

Angel Gardens landlord Ian Warren (inset) says his trade suffered because of a sinkhole on Angel Road. Picture: Archant

Archant

Businesses on a city road have spoken of almost two weeks of disruption after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of the street earlier this month.

Ian Warren, landlord of the Angel Gardens pub on Angel Road. Picture: David HannantIan Warren, landlord of the Angel Gardens pub on Angel Road. Picture: David Hannant

On Friday, December 6, a sinkhole emerged on Angel Road in Norwich, close to the junior school, trapping the wheel of a delivery lorry and forcing a section of the road to be closed.

Works to repair the road were completed by Anglian Water on Monday evening, with overnight resurfacing work allowing the street to re-open to traffic at around 11am on Tuesday, December 17.

Now, businesses in the area have spoken of the nuisance the sinkhole caused, as diversions were in place.

Ian Warren, landlord of the Angel Gardens pub, said he experienced a noticeable downturn in trade as a result of the road closure, which lasted close to two weeks.

He said: "It was a nuisance. The pub was much quieter while the road closed as people coming in from the city area were either turning away, going to other pubs or assuming we were closed.

"Our punters are generally creatures of habit and will be used to their routines - if that's disrupted they might not bother coming. I could have done without it lasting so long."

Alex Bosilkov, owner of Angel Stores convenience store, also said he noticed a difference while the sinkhole was being repaired.

He said: "It was definitely a bit quieter. With the bus stop not being in used I didn't get quite as many people coming in. It is difficult to say how much it affected me, but the last week was definitely a bit rubbish."

A driver for used car showroom Autoshop said the closure was "an inconvenience".

The location of the sinkhole - outside Angel Road Junior School - also meant First was required to divert its 21 and 22 services via Constitution Hill.

Ady Culpin, First spokesman, said: "The hole did cause a minor inconvenience to our services, particularly during the busiest hours of the day.

"However, we are pleased that it has now been repaired and we can get back to providing a normal and reliable service."

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams have now successfully completed repairs on Angel Road in Norwich and the road has been re-opened. We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and we'd like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while we completed this vital work."

