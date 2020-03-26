Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus fears bring halt to string of roadworks across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:48 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 26 March 2020

Work in Colman Road, Norwich is among that which has been halted. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Work in Colman Road, Norwich is among that which has been halted. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Roadworks across Norfolk which are not deemed to be urgent are being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk County Council has decided to stop work for the time being, with the government having told people to stay at home.

It will mean that partially completed roadworks at a number of locations around Norwich will remain unfinished for weeks or months.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “In the light of the current situation, we are suspending all non-essential highways schemes from close of play on Friday.

“Routine maintenance works and emergency repairs will continue to be delivered, if contractors are able to follow the rules on Covid-19.”

Projects which will be affected by the suspension include London Street, Earlham Road and Colman Road in Norwich, Nottingham Way in Great Yarmouth and London Road in Attleborough.

The work in Norwich’s Colman Road started in January and had been due to finish late next month. It has meant that there is no access to Colman Road from traffic heading down South Park Avenue or for traffic wanting to get into South Park Avenue from the Earlham direction.

You may also want to watch:

The work in Norwich’s London Street only started last week and would have seen the street re-paved.

In Nottingham Way in Great Yarmouth, a new zebra crossing was being installed near the Middlegate Road junction, while bollards were being installed and the pavement resurfaced.

The Attleborough work is part of the £4.5m project which has seen months of work in the town.

The decision comes after national site owners and construction firms have faced pressure to stop projects after numerous reports of workers being unable to follow the government’s social distancing guidelines.

The UK government had told construction companies that they can continue work as long as they practice social distancing, which requires people to stay at least two metres apart.

However, unions had claimed that is not always possible for labourers who often work in confined spaces, and have also complained that the workers can pass the deadly virus on during their commutes to work.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.

MORE: Coronavirus patient recovers at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV appeal after Asda grocery theft

Police are looking to identiy this man following a theft from the Drayton High Road Asda. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of Ritson Lodge Care Home, in Hopton, has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps.

CCTV appeal after Asda grocery theft

Police are looking to identiy this man following a theft from the Drayton High Road Asda. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Garden waste collections suspended

Green waste bin collections are being suspended temporarily. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24