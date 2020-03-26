Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

A patient has been discharged from a Norfolk hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

They were one of 12 confirmed cases at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, where two men with underlying health conditions have died after testing positive for the virus and nine more patients remain in intensive care.

QEH chief operating officer Denise Smith said: “We continue to care for a number of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“One patient has been discharged. I would like to pay tribute to our teams from across the trust who are coping with a challenging and fast-changing situation.

“I urge people to follow national advice. This includes reducing contact with others as much as possible and washing your hands as often as you can with soap for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hands. Catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue and bin it before washing your hands. This will save lives.”

Leanne Manning at work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

It came as a cleaner at the hospital hailed the ‘heartwarming’ support staff were receiving from the community as they battled the pandemic.

Leanne Manning, who has worked on wards with infected patients, said: “People have been bringing in cakes, sandwiches, potatoes and other fruit and vegetables for us to keep us going. It is heartwarming to think that the community is thinking of us.”

Visits are being restricted at the QEH, which serves a wide area of west and north Norfolk, the Fens and south east Lincolnshire.

It said in a statement: “We are trying to limit the number of visitors to our sites. Restricted visiting arrangements were introduced to ensure everyone’s safety. The exceptions are: children’s wards, maternity, neonates and family members or loved ones visiting end of life patients. But there will be exceptions and we are asking our ward managers to use their discretion.”

Notices about the suspension of visiting at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn

