‘Not what I want for Norfolk’s children’ - council admit SEND weaknesses

PUBLISHED: 15:44 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 08 June 2020

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Services which look after some of the county’s most vulnerable young people are “certainly not what I want for the children of Norfolk”, the cabinet member responsible has admitted.

Watchdogs have found “significant areas of weakness” in services which look after some of Norfolk’s most vulnerable children, it can be revealed.

The county’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services were reviewed by education and health regulators earlier this year, to look into the county’s effectiveness in implementing the 2014 disability and special educational needs reforms.

And the inspection, carried out jointly by school’s inspector Ofsted and Care Quality Commission (CQC) in March this year, “raises significant concerns about the effectiveness of the area”, a report published today (Monday, June 3) has revealed.

Issues highlighted by the inspectors include:

• Long waiting times for diagnoses, poor access to services and a lack of confidence in some schools has led to a lack of trust from families;

• “Chronic weaknesses” in meeting deadlines for completing education, health and care (ECH) plans;

• “Angst and frustration” among staff and families;

• Young people aged 18-25 facing a “cliff edge” in support with “poorly planned and uncoordinated” provision;

• Service directors “underestimated” the backlog in ECH plans;

• And families left “isolated” and at “crisis point” before receiving help.

The report stated: “Many families are understandably frustrated and anxious and believe that no one is listening to them.”

Commenting on the report, John Fisher, Norfolk county council’s cabinet member for children’s services said: “This is certainly not what I want for the children of Norfolk.

“In reference to my own children, this is obviously not [what I would want] but again, this is not what I want for the children of Norfolk and that is not what the children of Norfolk will get - and I don’t believe it is what they are getting anyway.”

He added: “The report identified the issues which are historic but we know we’re moving forward and we’re dealing with the families in a much better way than we have done in the past.

“My interest and my ambition is for all the children in Norfolk to have access to what they need to ensure they get a good education.”

And Sara Tough, executive director of children’s services at Norfolk county council, said: “Obviously we want all children in Norfolk to flourish and we want their outcomes to be achieved in terms of the ambitions that they have as they grow up.”

Rebecca Hulme, associate director of children, young people and maternity at Norfolk and Waveney’s clinical commissioning group (CCG) added: “We obviously recognise the issues and we hear that from parents and people who work in services as well.

“The focus shouldn’t be on diagnoses. It’s much more about the whole system and why we always come back to whole system working.” Ofsted and CQC have determined that Norfolk should prepare a written statement of action to address areas in need of improvement.

The services must explain how they will improve the timeliness of completing ECH plans and annual reviews; their plans and provision for young people moving into adulthood; and communication with parents, carers and families.

In a statement, Mr Fisher added: “We’re already investing £120m in special educational needs and disabilities to create more specialist places and we’re increasing our support to schools, so that they can help their children earlier.

“We’ve also increased capacity in our specialist teams and, as inspectors said, this is starting to make a real difference to children and their families.

“Local authorities across the country are facing similar challenges and we have raised this with government, alongside other councils. We need a national solution to what is a national challenge.”

