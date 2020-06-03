Search

Advanced search

Fears SEND children ‘left behind’ as inspection report set to be released

PUBLISHED: 06:30 04 June 2020

A watchdogs first inspection of services which look after some of Norfolks most vulnerable children is set to be made public. Photo: Getty

A watchdogs first inspection of services which look after some of Norfolks most vulnerable children is set to be made public. Photo: Getty

Getty

A watchdog’s first inspection of services which look after some of Norfolk’s most vulnerable children is set to be made public, amid warnings that support has seemed “close to breaking point”.

Ed Maxfield, Liberal Democrat councillor for Mundesley. Pic: Liberal Democrats.Ed Maxfield, Liberal Democrat councillor for Mundesley. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

Norfolk County Council’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services were reviewed by education and health regulators earlier this year.

Schools watchdog Ofsted and health regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) jointly inspected services, but parents hit out at the council with claims they were not notified of opportunities to raise their concerns.

One mother said: “We have to fight for every little thing.”

READ MORE: Parents blast ‘disappointing’ communication about review of education needs

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

But the council said it “widely publicised” the event for parents to talk to inspectors at all schools.

And now, with the report set to be released next week, a county councillor has warned of “alarming financial pressures” on the council and called for children with additional learning needs not to be “left behind”.

Ed Maxfield, Liberal Democrat councillor for Mundesley, said he had been told the report was due out on Tuesday, June 9.

You may also want to watch:

“I contacted Ofsted after reading their damning report into SEND provision in Somerset and I am pleased that they are finally able to publish their report into the service in Norfolk,” he said.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic the government has rolled back the rights of SEND children.

“We have had alarming stories about added financial pressures on the county council. Support for children who are among the most vulnerable has seemed close to breaking point in recent years.

READ MORE: Council’s SEND record slammed by MP as shock report reveals UK-wide failings

“Families need to see the report so they know where they stand.”

He added: “Children with additional needs and disabilities must not get left behind in the wake of the pandemic. They, and generations to come, deserve to get the support they need.”

John Fisher, children’s services cabinet member said: “We will of course share the report with families when it is published and are planning to meet with parents groups on Monday to discuss Ofsted and the CQC’s findings.

“We want all children with SEND to achieve their potential and we have not lost sight of this during our response to Covid-19.”

He said the council had an “ambitious transformation strategy” of a £120m investment to improve service, which put “children with SEND at the forefront of our plans”.

READ MORE: ‘They are not putting children first’: Parents hit out at crisis in Norfolk’s special needs

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

Two tattoo Norwich tattoo artists announced on social media they were quitting after allegations were made about their behaviour. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Family ‘put through hell’ after six years of damage to cars by neighbour

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, has been sentenced following six years of criminal damage to his neighbour's property. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

Car boot sale reopening for traders this weekend

Stock image of a car boot sale. Photo: Getty Images.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

Two tattoo Norwich tattoo artists announced on social media they were quitting after allegations were made about their behaviour. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

UEA and Norwich University of Arts plan return to face-to-face teaching

University of East Anglia entrance on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24