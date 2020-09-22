What you CAN still do under new coronavirus restrictions

Prime minister Boris Johnson may have announced a series of new measures amid a rise in coronavirus cases - but it isn’t all doom and gloom.

There is plenty we can all still do while sticking to the rules and protecting others from Covid-19.

Here are 10 activities you can still enjoy under the new restrictions.

1. Take children to play groups and youth clubs

Little ones can still socialise with their friends and enjoy activities.

2. Enjoy a pint at a pub

You can still spend as long as you want at your favourite watering hole as long as you are out by 10pm.

3. Meet up with your loved ones

You can spend quality time with friends and family - but make sure there are no more than six of you.

4. Break into a sweat at the gym

Gyms have not been affected by the new restrictions and group exercise classes can still take place, even if there are more than six people, as long as Covid-secure guidelines are followed.

5. Get married

Couples can tie the knot and share the big day with up to 15 guests.

6. Get dinner out

As with pubs, you can still enjoy dinner out and about as long as you are served at your table and have left by 10pm.

7. Fight your cause at a protest

If coronavirus rules are followed, such as social distancing, both protests and political events can go ahead.

8. Swot up at school

Schools and universities have remained open so no one misses out on education.

9. Shop ‘til you drop

No shops have been closed so you can still indulge in some retail therapy. The only difference is that, along with shoppers, it is now compulsory for staff to wear face coverings.

10. Beat your mates at indoor football

Sports enthusiasts can still challenge their friends to indoor games as long as there are no more than six people taking part.