New tougher coronavirus measures could last for six months
PUBLISHED: 13:29 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 22 September 2020
Boris Johnson has announced a series of new restrictions to stop a future surge of coronavirus cases.
The prime minister said the latest measures could last up to six months during a statement at the House of Commons on Tuesday.
He warned that the government must “act now to avoid still graver consequences later on”.
The new restrictions are:
• A maximum of 15 people are now able to attend a wedding.
• Pubs, restaurants and bars must close at 10pm and have table service only from Thursday.
• Takeaways must also close at 10pm, although there is no time restriction for deliveries.
• Face coverings must be worn by retail staff, taxi and private hire vehicles and staff and customers in indoor hospitality except when seated at a table to eat or drink.
• People who can work from home should do so.
• The rule of six has been extended to include indoor team sport.
• Large sporting events, exhibitions and business conferences will not reopen from October 1.
Stricter penalties have also been introduced.
Failure to wear a face covering or breaking the rule of six has doubled to a £200 fine for the first offence.
Covid-secure guidelines will become legal obligations in the retail, leisure, tourism and other sectors.
