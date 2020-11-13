Search

Lockdown must not be ‘more damaging than the disease’, MP warns

PUBLISHED: 12:17 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 13 November 2020

Clockwise from top left, James Wild MP, Brandon Lewis MP, Duncan Baker MP and Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norfolk MP has stressed the need to ensure the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown “isn’t more damaging than the disease”, as dozens of rebel Conservative MPs nationally form an anti-lockdown alliance.

Conservative Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Ian BurtConservative Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Ian Burt

Around 70 MPs are believed to have joined a political lobby group to oppose any extension to the current rules.

England entered into a second period of national lockdown at the start of the month, with restrictions expected to be lifted on December 2.

But with fears the disease rate wil l not fall to a point where it is safe to reopen the country, some Conservative MPs, led by former Brexit minister Steve Baker, have formed the backbench anti-lockdown Covid Recovery Group (CRG) to push the case to end shutdown.

READ MORE: ‘If we don’t do anything, our hospitals in Norfolk will be overwhelmed’ - Norfolk MPs on why they will vote for lockdown

Jerome Mayhew (left), Liz Truss (right). Picture: Danielle Booden/Victoria PertusaJerome Mayhew (left), Liz Truss (right). Picture: Danielle Booden/Victoria Pertusa

A further 25 Tory MPs are said to be considering joining the fray, including former chief whip Mark Harper and chairman of the powerful backbench 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Speaking earlier this week, mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said he had no plans to join the alliance but warned of the “major health impact” of the current raft of restrictions and closures.

READ MORE: Revealed - the hospital data which convinced Norfolk MPs to back lockdown

The Conservative MP and ex-minister said: “The creation of the Covid research group of MPs is a sign of the widespread concern about the need for better data and advice to balance the risks and costs of public health and economic shutdown.”

MP Peter Aldous, who represents Waveney. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodMP Peter Aldous, who represents Waveney. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

He added: “As we see here in Norfolk, lockdown also has a major health impact. We need to make sure the cure isn’t more damaging than the disease.”

No MPs from Norfolk or Waveney are thought to have joined the CRG so far.

READ MORE: Norfolk MP tells minister ‘let’s be havin’ fans back into football’

Suffolk MP Peter Aldous, who holds the Conservative seat in Waveney, confirmed he was not a member of the group, and did not know if any party colleagues were considering becoming members.

MP Richard Bacon. Photo: Sonya DuncanMP Richard Bacon. Photo: Sonya Duncan

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis both hold roles as Conservative cabinet ministers, making them unlikely to have joined a backbench rebel group.

Richard Bacon, South Norfolk MP, Chloe Smith, Norwich North MP, Jerome Mayhew, Broadland MP, Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, and James Wild, North West Norfolk MP have been contacted for comment but did not respond to enquiries.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis has previously criticised the government for its “boom and bust” approach to the disease.

READ MORE: MP criticises government for ‘boom and bust’ approach to lockdown

