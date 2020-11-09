Search

Advanced search

Norfolk MP tells minister ‘let’s be havin’ fans back into football’

PUBLISHED: 21:56 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:56 09 November 2020

MP for North West Norfolk James Wild has urged the government to allow fans back into Carrow Road. Picture: Emily Smith

MP for North West Norfolk James Wild has urged the government to allow fans back into Carrow Road. Picture: Emily Smith

Archant

A Norfolk MP has urged the government to allow spectators to be allowed back inside sports venues by echoing Delia Smith’s infamous half-time rallying cry.

#LetFansIn is displayed on the LED boards at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images#LetFansIn is displayed on the LED boards at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Speaking at a parliamentary debate on the issue, James Wild told sports minister Nigel Huddleston ‘come on, let’s be having you, let fans in!”

Last month Norwich City’s joint majority shareholder, Delia Smith, wrote a letter to Boris Johnson urging a rethink.

MORE: ‘Grown-up logic tells us...’ - Delia’s letter to Boris Johnson on behalf of City fans

The MP for North West Norfolk highlighted the financial impact of matches being played behind closed doors on both Norwich City and King’s Lynn Town FC and branded the support funding being offered by the Premier League ‘derisory’.

He said: “We need to let fans back in because the current restrictions are having a major impact on clubs’ finances and threatening their futures.

“King’s Lynn Town FC depends on match day income to survive and while I welcome the funding provided to the National League, it doesn’t make up for the loss of revenue they are experiencing.

“Norwich City’s accounts published last week showed it had lost £12m due to Covid. Yet the Premier League has only made a derisory offer of £20m for Leagues One and Two, with a further £30m of loans and no support for Championship teams.”

One thousands fans were allowed in to watch the action during the Preston match at Carrow Road in September as part of a pilot. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesOne thousands fans were allowed in to watch the action during the Preston match at Carrow Road in September as part of a pilot. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

You may also want to watch:

The government has refused to say when it expects spectators to be allowed back inside sports venues in England.

The sports minister said he wanted it to happen “as soon as it is safe to do so”.

MP for Norfolk North West James Wild. Picture: Julia Holland.MP for Norfolk North West James Wild. Picture: Julia Holland.

Almost 200,000 people have signed ‘Let the fans back’ petitions calling for spectators to be able to return.

MORE: ‘Didn’t realise how much I missed it’ - Norwich City fans return to Carrow Road

Mr Wild said he had been one of the 1,000 spectators allowed into Carrow Road as part of a trial when they played Preston North End in September.

He said: “Fans were asked to arrive in good time, there were temperature and ID checks, in the ground food and drink areas were closed, hawkers brought stuff to your seat, fans were socially distanced and were in the fresh air, and there were staggered exits at the end.

Before lockdown Norwich fans were allowed back at Carrow Road to watch matches on TV screens. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBefore lockdown Norwich fans were allowed back at Carrow Road to watch matches on TV screens. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“There has been no evidence of transmission from pilot matches.”

He added: “It’s the impact on the fans, the twelfth player, that’s my major concern.

“Football is not just a game it is much more than that. Clubs are at the heart of our communities. They give people a sense of belonging, of being part of a family of fans.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Dozens of students isolating after high schools confirm new Covid cases

Springwood High School Headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk MP tells minister ‘let’s be havin’ fans back into football’

MP for North West Norfolk James Wild has urged the government to allow fans back into Carrow Road. Picture: Emily Smith

Students self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case at college

There has been one confirmed coronavirus case at East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus, which hosts around 5,000 students Picture: Google Maps.