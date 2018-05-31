Heads know best when schools should reopen, say council chiefs

Chris Snudden, director of learning and inclusion for Norfolk's children's services, part of Norfolk County Council. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

Education chiefs say they recognise how “demanding” it will be for Norfolk schools to open to more children in the months ahead - and that headteachers will be best placed to decide when to reopen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mooted re-opening of schools to more pupils has provoked controversy. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire The mooted re-opening of schools to more pupils has provoked controversy. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson outlined plans earlier this month to partially reopen schools for pupils in nursery, reception and years one and six from June 1.

But teachers’ unions have called for more answers from the government over whether children and staff will be safe if schools reopen in England.

Some councils, including in Liverpool and Hartlepool, have already said their schools will not be reopening on June 1, other than for the children of key workers and vulnerable children, who had still been going to school.

However, Norfolk County Council, said it is working with the county’s schools to support their reopening.

But County Hall officers say it will be headteachers who take the ultimate decisions.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Snudden, director of learning and inclusion at Norfolk County Council, said: “Getting more children back to school in a phased way that meets public health guidelines is challenging for schools, who will have to adapt their classrooms and their curriculum, as well as helping children to catch up with any missed learning.

“We recognise how demanding this will be for all of those working in education and we are grateful for their continued work.

“We ask parents for their patience, as schools make detailed plans and to keep an eye out for communications from their children’s schools.

“Schools know their children and families and will know what will work best locally. They will able to make decisions on how to open and which children can return based on their own risk assessments.

”Schools have stayed open for vulnerable children and the children of key workers throughout this pandemic and have been working day and night to ensure their children have access to learning and food. This work will continue as more children return to school.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Norfolk, she said she understood some parents might be reluctant to send their children back.

She said the government had said attendance would be voluntary and it would be at the discretion of parents.

MORE: Parents slam prospect of sending children back to school