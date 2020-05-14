Search

Advanced search

Video

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 May 2020

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Archant

Parents across Norfolk and Waveney have slammed suggestions children could return to school as soon as the beginning of next month.

The government says some children could return to school as soon as June 1 after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: PAThe government says some children could return to school as soon as June 1 after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: PA

With the government having unveiled its “road map” to ease the country out of coronavirus lockdown, Boris Johnson said primary schools will reopen “at the earliest” on June 1.

Pupils in reception, year one and year six could soon return with reduced class sizes, while it is hoped all primary school children will spend at least one month in school before the summer holidays.

MORE: Headteachers cast doubt on primary school reopening plans

The government’s 50-page document, published on Monday, adds that secondary school and further education colleges should prepare to begin “some face to face contact” with year 10 and 12 students who have key exams approaching.

But the prospect of schools reopening in a matter of weeks has prompted widespread concern among parents, with many saying they would refuse to send their children back.

Many parents have struggled with home schooling during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty ImagesMany parents have struggled with home schooling during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

We asked parents via our social media channels how they feel about their children going to school or nursery and the majority were dismissive of the idea, arguing it was “too soon”.

“It’s absolute lunacy,” said one reader, Tanya Knighton. “Anyone who has ever worked in a school knows how quickly any bug or virus spreads.

“A decent flu season and classes can be down to 50pc or less, accompanied by high staff absence. People will die.”

Jamie Faray, from Norwich, added: “No chance in hell! I will send them once the second wave has hit and passed, so maybe January.”

MORE: Everything you need to know about school reopenings

The government says some children could return to school as soon as June 1 after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Getty ImagesThe government says some children could return to school as soon as June 1 after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Getty Images

Others compared the plans to the ongoing restrictions which prevent people from visiting their family members’ houses.

Dionne Cornish said: “If I can’t have family come into my house for a meal, then I’m not sending my child to school where she will be mixing with other kids and adults in the same room.”

But some were more optimistic about the potential return to normality, including Melanie Duckett, who said: “I’m feeling positive about my five-year-old going back to school.

“He misses his teachers and school friends. He is missing out on his education.”

Meanwhile, Paul Cuff compared children being back in classrooms to a political setting, adding: “If all MPs don’t get back to House of Commons, schools shouldn’t open either.”

• For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

• You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Dad jokes (part nine) to keep you laughing as lockdown continues

The strawberry lorry van crash is causing a jam........

£2,000 bike stolen as five garages burgled in one night

A £2,000 mountain bike was stolen in a single night where brazen thieves broke into five garage units and storage containers. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No chance in hell’ - parents slam prospect of sending children back to school

School children practicing social distancing during lunchtime. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

City tandoori owner tells of ‘hopeless’ struggle for coronavirus cash grant

Wali Ullah (right), owner of Spice Valley Tandoori, said he and his business partner Aydaur Rahman (second from right), have been unable to apply for the government grant. Pictured, staff at the Magdalen Street restaurant. Photo: Wali Ullah

Concerns for future of Paperchase store as shop stripped of stock and signage

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant
Drive 24