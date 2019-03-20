Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Norfolk-based leader of Nigel Farage-backed Brexit Party resigns over anti-Islam tweets

20 March, 2019 - 16:26
Catherine Blaiklock, Brexit Party founder. Photo: Andrew McMeekin Photography

Catherine Blaiklock, Brexit Party founder. Photo: Andrew McMeekin Photography

Copyright 2014 Andrew McMeekin PHOTGRAPHY

The Norfolk-based leader of the Brexit party, backed by Nigel Farage, has resigned.

Catherine Blaiklock told the national newspaper The Guardian she had tendered her resignation after the publication asked qestions about anti-Islam tweets she had posted before she launched the party.

Ms Blaiklock, who once stood for UKIP in Great Yarmouth, has since deleted the tweets.

However, among retweets from far-right figures, Ms Blaiklock sent her own tweets between 2017 and this year.

MORE: Brexit Party founder, friend of Nigel Farage, and Norfolk resident - who is Catherine Blaiklock?

One said: “Islam = submission – mostly to raping men it seems”.

And another, talking about people at a tube station, said: “8 people waiting for lift, 5 Muslim girls, 1 black, 1 other Asian Chinese, 1 white. Immediately outside saw a drug deal take place. Looked like Turkey.”

Another said: “I want my country back. I want seaside donkeys on the beach and little village churches, not acid attacks, mobs and mosques”.

Retweets included messages from Mark Collett, a former British National party (BNP) activist, referring to “white genocide” and Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson.

Mr Farage, who said he would stand as a Brexit Party MEP if European Elections are held in May, left UKIP because of Mr Yaxley-Lennon’s involvement.

Ms Blaiklock previously told this newspaper that was also the reason she left. She said: “I did not think it was appropriate for someone who had specifically been banned as being a member becoming an advisor, because all former members of the BNP and EDL were banned.”

MORE: New Brexit party set up by Norfolk guesthouse owner and backed by Nigel Farage claims to have £1m and 200 candidates

The messages were uncovered by group Hope Not Hate and sent to the Guardian.

Ms Blaiklock told the Guardian: “The out-of-character comments that I made on social media some time ago were unacceptable in tone and content. After speaking to Nigel Farage, I realise that my comments fall well short of what is expected in any walk of life.

“I have accordingly tendered my resignation as party leader.”

She also said her position was only ever meant to be temporary to help set the party up.

MORE: TripAdvisor suspends reviews of Norfolk B&B owned by Brexit Party founder

Opinion pieces written by Ms Blaiklock for pro-Tommy Robinson news website Politicalite, the conservative quarterly magazine the Salisbury Review, and The Conservative Woman have also been criticised.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Person airlifted to hospital after fire at Banham Poultry

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists