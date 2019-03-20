Video

Norfolk-based leader of Nigel Farage-backed Brexit Party resigns over anti-Islam tweets

Catherine Blaiklock, Brexit Party founder. Photo: Andrew McMeekin Photography Copyright 2014 Andrew McMeekin PHOTGRAPHY

The Norfolk-based leader of the Brexit party, backed by Nigel Farage, has resigned.

Catherine Blaiklock told the national newspaper The Guardian she had tendered her resignation after the publication asked qestions about anti-Islam tweets she had posted before she launched the party.

Ms Blaiklock, who once stood for UKIP in Great Yarmouth, has since deleted the tweets.

However, among retweets from far-right figures, Ms Blaiklock sent her own tweets between 2017 and this year.

One said: “Islam = submission – mostly to raping men it seems”.

And another, talking about people at a tube station, said: “8 people waiting for lift, 5 Muslim girls, 1 black, 1 other Asian Chinese, 1 white. Immediately outside saw a drug deal take place. Looked like Turkey.”

Another said: “I want my country back. I want seaside donkeys on the beach and little village churches, not acid attacks, mobs and mosques”.

Retweets included messages from Mark Collett, a former British National party (BNP) activist, referring to “white genocide” and Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson.

Mr Farage, who said he would stand as a Brexit Party MEP if European Elections are held in May, left UKIP because of Mr Yaxley-Lennon’s involvement.

Ms Blaiklock previously told this newspaper that was also the reason she left. She said: “I did not think it was appropriate for someone who had specifically been banned as being a member becoming an advisor, because all former members of the BNP and EDL were banned.”

The messages were uncovered by group Hope Not Hate and sent to the Guardian.

Ms Blaiklock told the Guardian: “The out-of-character comments that I made on social media some time ago were unacceptable in tone and content. After speaking to Nigel Farage, I realise that my comments fall well short of what is expected in any walk of life.

“I have accordingly tendered my resignation as party leader.”

She also said her position was only ever meant to be temporary to help set the party up.

Opinion pieces written by Ms Blaiklock for pro-Tommy Robinson news website Politicalite, the conservative quarterly magazine the Salisbury Review, and The Conservative Woman have also been criticised.