TripAdvisor suspends reviews of Norfolk B&B owned by Brexit Party founder

PUBLISHED: 09:26 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 20 February 2019

A screenshot of the TripAdvisor page for the Annapurna Bed & Breakfast where reviews have been suspended. Photo: TripAdvisor

Archant

TripAdvisor has suspended reviews of a Norfolk bed and breakfast owned by Brexit Party founder Catherine Blaiklock after it was targeted by trolls.

Catherine Blaiklock when running for election in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George RyanCatherine Blaiklock when running for election in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

Annapurna Bed & Breakfast in Lingwood had until this week been registered as the headquarters of the newly-formed Brexit Party.

But TripAdvisor said it had to temporarily suspend reviews of the guesthouse following an influx of reviews that “do not describe a first-hand experience”.

A Brexit Party spokesman said the business, which is run by Mrs Blaiklock’s husband, had been “hit by trolls”.

A message from TripAdvisor on the guesthouse’s review page said: “Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing.

“If you’ve had a firsthand experience at this property, please check back soon - we’re looking forward to receiving your review.”

The party, which has been backed by Nigel Farage, has since changed its registered office address to one in Victoria Street, London.

A party spokesman said: “It is her husband’s business and it has been hit by trolls. It is no fault of his own.

“To be fair when we wrote to TripAdvisor they pretty much instantly suspended reviews on the account.”

According to the Evening Standard, the reviews included: “couldn’t wait to vote leave” and “breakfast meant breakfast”.

The fake reviews have since been removed.

Who is Catherine Blaiklock?

Mrs Blaiklock previously stood for UKIP in a bid to become MP for Great Yarmouth.

But she lost out to Conservative Brandon Lewis as the UKIP vote heartland in the coastal town collapsed.

At the start of February, it was claimed her Brexit Party already had £1m and 200 candidates to stand for election.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

