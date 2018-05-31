Search

Advanced search

Public toilets closed after thefts of toilet roll and hand soap

PUBLISHED: 13:08 18 May 2020

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Public toilets were closed due to theft of toilet paper and hand soap at the outset of the pandemic, a Norfolk council has revealed.

Public toilets in Cromer under Melbourne slope. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREPublic toilets in Cromer under Melbourne slope. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) closed its 17 public toilets due to repeated vandalism and theft of toilet rolls and soap, ahead of the announcement of lockdown.

The closure was an emergency decision delegated to a council officer, which was published ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday, May 18.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The report stated: “As guidance on social-distancing increased during the week of March 16 and there was some evidence of panic buying of hand sanitiser, soap and toilet rolls, the authority saw some vandalism and theft from its public toilets and a decision was taken to close 17 facilities on March 19, under delegated authority of the head of paid service, Steve Blatch.”

The thefts were described as a “response to panic buying” and the closures allowed for the “redirection” of cleaning staff to other areas and activities.

READ MORE: Co-op limits toilet roll sales due to panic buying over coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Landlord has “no regrets” as pub put up for sale

West End Retreat in Browne Street is up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

More than 40 new homes to be built at former telephone centre

An image of what the new apartments in Westwick Street would look like. Pic: LSI Architects.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton
Drive 24