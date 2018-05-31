Public toilets closed after thefts of toilet roll and hand soap

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Public toilets were closed due to theft of toilet paper and hand soap at the outset of the pandemic, a Norfolk council has revealed.

Public toilets in Cromer under Melbourne slope. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Public toilets in Cromer under Melbourne slope. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) closed its 17 public toilets due to repeated vandalism and theft of toilet rolls and soap, ahead of the announcement of lockdown.

The closure was an emergency decision delegated to a council officer, which was published ahead of a cabinet meeting on Monday, May 18.

The report stated: “As guidance on social-distancing increased during the week of March 16 and there was some evidence of panic buying of hand sanitiser, soap and toilet rolls, the authority saw some vandalism and theft from its public toilets and a decision was taken to close 17 facilities on March 19, under delegated authority of the head of paid service, Steve Blatch.”

The thefts were described as a “response to panic buying” and the closures allowed for the “redirection” of cleaning staff to other areas and activities.

