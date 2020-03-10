Search

Co-op announces limits on essential items after increase in panic buying

PUBLISHED: 11:01 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 10 March 2020

East of England Co-op has announced new temporary restriction on some household items. Picture: Central England Co-operative Limited

East of England Co-op has announced new temporary restriction on some household items. Picture: Central England Co-operative Limited

Archant

Co-op branches across East Anglia have begun limiting toilet roll and hand gels following increase demands in the wake of the coronavirus.

Signs of panic buying have been seen at stores across Norfolk on a range of household items with some supermarkets starting to implement restrictions on items.

The East of England Co-operative, which has 120 stores across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, has become the latest to introduce such measures with temporary limitations on items including toilet rolls, kitchen rolls and antibacterial hand gels and soaps.

Last week, the chief science officer Sir Patrick Vallance said there was 'absolutely no reason' to panic as the government launched its action plan.

A spokesperson for the East of England Co-op said:'In common with other retailers we are seeing increased demand for some products, particularly long life groceries and personal hygiene products.

'We are working closely with our supply chain to keep our stores as well stocked as possible. As part of this we have introduced temporary purchase restrictions on a very small number of products (toilet rolls, kitchen rolls and antibacterial hand gels and soaps). This will help ensure that we can serve as many customers as possible during this period of increased demand.'

