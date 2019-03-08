Search

Advanced search

'I have a blue mountain to climb' - New political party that wants to scrap income tax standing in Broadland

PUBLISHED: 18:01 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 15 November 2019

Simon Rous, founder of the Universal Good Party, who is standing for election in Broadland. Picture: David Hannant

Simon Rous, founder of the Universal Good Party, who is standing for election in Broadland. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

A small piece of political history will be made in Broadland this general election, with a brand new political party fielding its first candidate.

Simon Rous, of Spixworth, is the founding member of The Universal Good Party - and makes up 50pc of the party's membership.

Mr Rous formed the new party after growing exasperated with national politicians and is pledging to put the feeling of community back into politics.

He said: "For the most of my voting life the candidate I have always gravitated towards was 'none of the above'. I may have occasionally voted tactically, but for me, I've never really felt like any party was giving me what I really wanted."

The idea of forming his own party is one that Mr Rous has held for some time, however, until now the timing has never been right to mount a campaign.

"In 2015 it was too late, then in 2017 it was so sudden that I didn't feel there was time. It probably isn't ideal timing now either, but I just can not let go of the idea."

But just what is The Universal Good Party and what does it stand for, heading into what could be one of the most divisive elections in recent memory?

"Rebuilding community is my big passion and motivation," said Mr Rous. "I think there is a real hunger for that and one way I would do this is through a new form of national service. Not a military-based one, but one where young people can learn key skills and come out of it with real motivation and sense of community.

"I also believe there should be a total reform of taxation to a more transparent system. I would do away with income tax, VAT and other types and replace it with a single transaction tax which would be paid whenever any kind of good or service changes hands."

You may also want to watch:

And as for Brexit, Mr Rous says that while he places himself as a remainer, he feels there is a need for a second referendum.

However, standing in a constituency with an overwhelming Conservative majority, he recognises how much of a challenge there is before him.

He said: "I have a blue mountain to climb."

The full list of candidates in Broadland is as follows:

- Jess Barnard (Labour)

- Andrew Boswell (Green)

- Ben Goodwin (Lib Dem)

- Jerome Mayhew (Conservative)

- Simon Rous (Universal Good Party)

MORE: Revealed: who is standing in your constituency this general election

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

‘A first class facility’ - Council approves plans for new stadium

A rough map of plans for Gorleston FC's new football pitch at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps.

Duchess of Cambridge opens new £10m children’s hospice in Norfolk

HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Revealed - the East Anglian Book of the Year 2019 winner...

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists