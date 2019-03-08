Who could be your next MP? Candidates revealed for the General Election
PUBLISHED: 17:36 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 14 November 2019
The full list of people campaigning to become MPs in this year's General Election has been revealed.
Below is a list of people nominated for the national vote, broken down into each constituency, which will take place on Thursday, December 12.
Broadland
Jess Barnard (Labour Party)
Andrew Boswell (Green Party)
Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrats)
Jerome Mayhew (Conservative Party)
Simon Rous (Universal Good Party)
Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
Emma Bonner-Morgan (Labour Party)
Dr Dan Poulter (Conservative Party)
Daniel Pratt (Green Party)
James Sandbach (Liberal Democrats)
Great Yarmouth
Dave Harding (Veterans and People's Party)
James Joyce (Liberal Democrats)
Anne Killett (Green Party)
Brandon Lewis (Conservative Party)
Margaret McMahon-Morris (Independent)
Adrian Myers (Independent)
Mike Clare-Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party)
North Norfolk
Duncan Baker (Conservative Party)
Emma Corlett (Labour Party)
Harry Gwynne (Brexit Party)
Karen Ward (Liberal Democrats)
North West Norfolk
Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrats)
Andrew De Whalley (Green Party)
Jo Rust (Labour Party)
James Wild (Conservative Party)
Norwich North
Karen Davis (Labour Party)
Adrian Holmes (Green Party)
David Moreland (UK Independence Party)
Chloe Smith (Conservative Party)
Dave Thomas (Liberal Democrats)
Norwich South
Alexander Gilchrist (Brexit Party)
Clive Lewis (Labour Party)
Catherine Rowett (Green Party)
Michael Spencer (Conservative Party)
James Wright (Liberal Democrats)
South Norfolk
Richard Bacon (Conservative Party)
Chistopher Brown (Liberal Democrats)
Beth Jones (Labour Party)
Ben Price (Green Party)
South West Norfolk
Emily Blake (Labour Party)
Pallavi Devulapalli (Green Party)
Earl of Outwell (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
Josie Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrats)
Liz Truss (Conservative Party)
Suffolk Coastal
Therese Coffey (Conservative Party)
Jules Ewart (Liberal Democrats)
Tony Love (Independent)
Cameron Matthews (Labour Party)
Rachel Smith-Lyte (Green Party)
Waveney
Peter Aldous (Conservative Party)
Sonia Barker (Labour Party)
Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw (Green Party)
Dave Brennan (Christian Peoples Alliance)
Helen Korfanty (Liberal Democrats)
West Suffolk
Donald Allwright (Green Party)
Matt Hancock (Conservative and Unionist Party)
Elfreda Tealby-Watson (Liberal Democrats)
Claire Unwin (Labour Party)