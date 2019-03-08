Video

Who could be your next MP? Candidates revealed for the General Election

A polling station at a previous election. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

The full list of people campaigning to become MPs in this year's General Election has been revealed.

Below is a list of people nominated for the national vote, broken down into each constituency, which will take place on Thursday, December 12.

Broadland

Jess Barnard (Labour Party)

Andrew Boswell (Green Party)

Ben Goodwin (Liberal Democrats)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative Party)

Simon Rous (Universal Good Party)

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Emma Bonner-Morgan (Labour Party)

Dr Dan Poulter (Conservative Party)

Daniel Pratt (Green Party)

James Sandbach (Liberal Democrats)

Great Yarmouth

Dave Harding (Veterans and People's Party)

James Joyce (Liberal Democrats)

Anne Killett (Green Party)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative Party)

Margaret McMahon-Morris (Independent)

Adrian Myers (Independent)

Mike Clare-Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party)

North Norfolk

Duncan Baker (Conservative Party)

Emma Corlett (Labour Party)

Harry Gwynne (Brexit Party)

Karen Ward (Liberal Democrats)

North West Norfolk

Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew De Whalley (Green Party)

Jo Rust (Labour Party)

James Wild (Conservative Party)

Norwich North

Karen Davis (Labour Party)

Adrian Holmes (Green Party)

David Moreland (UK Independence Party)

Chloe Smith (Conservative Party)

Dave Thomas (Liberal Democrats)

Norwich South

Alexander Gilchrist (Brexit Party)

Clive Lewis (Labour Party)

Catherine Rowett (Green Party)

Michael Spencer (Conservative Party)

James Wright (Liberal Democrats)

South Norfolk

Richard Bacon (Conservative Party)

Chistopher Brown (Liberal Democrats)

Beth Jones (Labour Party)

Ben Price (Green Party)

South West Norfolk

Emily Blake (Labour Party)

Pallavi Devulapalli (Green Party)

Earl of Outwell (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Josie Ratcliffe (Liberal Democrats)

Liz Truss (Conservative Party)

Suffolk Coastal

Therese Coffey (Conservative Party)

Jules Ewart (Liberal Democrats)

Tony Love (Independent)

Cameron Matthews (Labour Party)

Rachel Smith-Lyte (Green Party)

Waveney

Peter Aldous (Conservative Party)

Sonia Barker (Labour Party)

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw (Green Party)

Dave Brennan (Christian Peoples Alliance)

Helen Korfanty (Liberal Democrats)

West Suffolk

Donald Allwright (Green Party)

Matt Hancock (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Elfreda Tealby-Watson (Liberal Democrats)

Claire Unwin (Labour Party)