Council delays publishing accounts over business centre scandal

04 June, 2019 - 11:06
The King's Lynn Innovation Centre. Photo: Archant

Archant

A council has missed a legal deadline to publish its accounts because of a scandal over a business centre.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council was meant to publish its draft accounts for 2018/19 by the end of May.

But it said that "clarification issues of business relationships surrounding King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) and other operational and resourcing matters" would lead to a three-week delay.

The council handed over almost £5m, including a £2.75m loan, to enterprise agency NWES to build the KLIC.

But it carried out no checks and NWES could not afford to pay the money back.

Legal agreements between the council and NWES were "inappropriate", heavily favoured NWES and were not signed by the council, an internal council investigation revealed.

External investigators are now going to be brought in to get to the bottom of the affair.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

