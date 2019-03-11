Search

Loan to troubled agency over King’s Lynn Innovation Centre will be discussed in public

11 March, 2019 - 22:44
Titan the Robot helps offically open the new KLIC building in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Titan the Robot helps offically open the new KLIC building in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

An extraordinary meeting will be held into how a council lost millions when a troubled enterprise centre defaulted on a loan.

A report over West Norfolk council’s handling of loans to the Norfolk and Waveney Enterprise Services to prop up the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) was discussed behind closed doors tonight.

West Norfolk council repossessed the flagship centre after NWES failed to repay a £2.75m loan.

The loans were made between 2012 and 2016 when the then council leader Nick Daubney, now Mayor of west Norfolk, was also a director of NWES.

He declared an interest and left the room whilst loans were being discussed.

Tonight the council’s audit committee agreed that the contents of the report would be discussed at an extraordinary meeting.

The motion for an extraordinary meeting was proposed by Jim Moriarty, leader of the five-strong independent group on the council, before tonight’s meeting.

He said: “It will assure the public this is not being covered up or hushed up. It will give an opportunity for councillors and the full council to debate the issue.”

The King’s Lynn-based authority ordered an internal investigation into the affair, despite a call for a public enquiry from Labour councillor Charles Joyce.

Officials produced a report which has been seen by the council’s audit committee.

Members of the press and public were excluded from the discussion tonight.

Before the meeting, the council said this was because of “information which is likely to reveal the identity of an individual” and because it related to the “business affairs” of the council.

A council spokesman said: “The chief executive has said that in his opinion if the report was taken in open session this would be likely to constrain audit committee members’ scope to explore all of the issues as fully as they will be able to do in closed session.”

