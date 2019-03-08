Search

Norfolk MP Liz Truss apologises for 'inadvertent' arms sales to Saudi Arabia

PUBLISHED: 09:14 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 17 September 2019

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has apologised to the Court of Appeal over the 'inadvertant' arms sales. Photo: PA

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has apologised to the Court of Appeal over the 'inadvertant' arms sales. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

International trade secretary Liz Truss has apologised to a British court for two "inadvertent" breaches of a government promise not to licence further arms sales to Saudi Arabia which could be used in the Yemen conflict.

It was announced in June that the issuing of new licences for military exports to the Middle Eastern country would be suspended.

The pause came while the Government considered the court's ruling that it had failed to assess whether the the Saudi-led coalition had violated international humanitarian law in the course of the Yemen conflict.

The South West Norfolk MP told the Court of Appeal routine analysis of licensing statistics found a licence for an air cooler worth £200 for a Renault Sherpa Light Scout vehicle to be used by the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) had been issued just days after the ruling.

A subsequent review identified another licence for the export of 260 items of radio spares for the RSLF Signals Corps valued at £435,450 had been issued in July.

To date, 180 items worth £261,450 have been shipped.

In a letter to the Commons Committees on Arms Export Controls, Ms Truss said the Department for International Trade (DIT) was in the process of revoking the licence as "a matter of urgency".

"I have apologised to the court unreservedly for the error in granting these two licences," she said.

She said an internal investigation had been launched to establish whether any other licences had been issued in breach of assurances to the court or to Parliament, and to ensure there could be no further breaches.

Andrew Smith, of Campaign Against Arms Trade, which brought the original court case, said: "We are always being told how rigorous and robust UK arms export controls supposedly are but this shows that nothing could be further from the truth.

"The reality is that, no matter how appalling the crisis in Yemen has become, the Government has always been far more concerned with arms company profits than it has with the rights and lives of Yemeni people."

