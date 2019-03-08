New government role for Norfolk MP

Elizabeth Truss MP. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss has been given an extra government role - after prime minister Boris Johnson handed her the women and equalities brief.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The South West Norfolk Conservative MP was already international trade secretary, but has now been given the additional brief.

It became available after Amber Rudd quit the cabinet at the weekend.

Ms Truss said on Twitter: "Great to be appointed minister for women and equalities. Vital we remove barriers to opportunity and enable everyone to be free to live the life they want."

The change was part of a mini reshuffle to Mr Johnson's ministerial team, following Brexit-induced resignations.

You may also want to watch:

The prime minister has also promoted Conservative colleague Zac Goldsmith, now a joint environment and international development minister, who will attend cabinet meetings.

Chris Skidmore has moved from his health brief back to a joint education and business role after Mr Johnson's brother Jo resigned earlier in the month.

Edward Argar moves from the Ministry of Justice to the Department of Health and Social Care, and Rebecca Pow switches from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Their replacements have emerged from the Tory backbench with Chris Philp and Helen Whately, both first elected in 2015, taking on their first ministerial jobs.

Mr Philp is now a justice minister and Ms Whately a culture minister.

Parliament is currently suspended for five weeks and will return on October 14.