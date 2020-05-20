Hundreds of homes and new school set to be built by NDR as council gives go ahead

More than 500 homes and a new school are set to be built next to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road after councillors agreed unanimously to back the plans. Pictured, planning committee chairman, Susan Lawn. Photo: Archant/Zoom Archant

More than 500 homes and a new school are set to be built next to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road after councillors agreed unanimously to back the plans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 500 homes could be built on this patch of land at Postwick. Pic: Google Maps. More than 500 homes could be built on this patch of land at Postwick. Pic: Google Maps.

Larkfleet Homes, a Lincolnshire-based developer, applied to Broadland District Council (BDC) for planning permission to build 520 homes on 57 acres of land off Smee Lane, in Postwick.

The site, at the edge of the city, is west of the NDR, also known as the Broadland Northway, and the plans sought full permission for a first stage build of 315 homes.

And the applicant submitted a further round of plans for 250 more homes in a second phase, with one of the sites set to include a new primary school and potentially a community hall.

READ MORE: Hundreds of homes and school could be built next to NDR

At Broadland’s first virtual planning meeting, held on Wednesday, May 20, via Zoom, councillors debated the merits of the application, including fears over road safety and the inclusion of three-storey houses at the site.

Ken Kelly, district councillor for Taverham South, said: “There’s no decision been made whether the school is going to be on the first site or the second site.”

The Conservative member added: “If it’s on the second site, how are we going to safely get the children across Smee Lane and who’s responsibility will it be?”

While Steve Riley, Aylsham ward member, asked: “One thing I noticed was the townhouses.

You may also want to watch:

“How do these really fit in a rural setting? A transition to townhouses would seem to be not in keeping with the rural area.”

Nigel Harriss, planning officer at Broadland, told the committee that the site was considered a partial “urban expansion” and that the taller houses would be located towards the site’s centre.

READ MORE: Council to splash £60k on ‘once in a lifetime’ bid for Winter Gardens fund

He said: “Broadland Northway forms a natural extension into the open countryside.”

On the issue of road safety, he added: “From the district council and the county council’s perspective we would consider either location, depending on where it’s needed. The school is going to be demand-led.”

There was no public speaking in objection heard at the meeting.

Hannah Guy, planning manager at Larkfleet Homes, urged the committee to approve the plans.

The committee was advised by officers to vote to delegate authority to approve the plans to the council’s director of place, pending conditions being agreed.

And all 11 councillors voted unanimously in favour of the recommendation.

READ MORE: Council spends £117k on homeless housing amid fears over end to support