Hundreds of homes and school could be built next to NDR

More than 500 homes could be built next to the Norwich NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Hundreds of homes and a new school could be built on land next to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, depending on a crunch decision this week.

More than 500 homes could be built on this patch of land at Postwick. Pic: Google Maps. More than 500 homes could be built on this patch of land at Postwick. Pic: Google Maps.

Lincolnshire-based developer Larkfleet Homes hopes councillors will pave the way for permission to build 520 homes on a 57-acre site on the edge of the city.

The plans for the site, south of Smee Lane in Postwick and to the west of the NDR, also known as the Broadland Northway, includes provision for a new primary school and, potentially, a community hall.

The application is seeking full planning permission for 315 homes in the first phases of the scheme, with outline permission sought for up to 205 further homes in later phases.

If it is approved, the developer would need to come back to the council with a further application to get approval on the detail of the later stages of the development.

Lincolnshire-based developer Larkfleet Homes is seeking permission to build 520 homes on a 57- acre site to the south of Smee Lane at Postwick. Photo: Luke Powell Lincolnshire-based developer Larkfleet Homes is seeking permission to build 520 homes on a 57- acre site to the south of Smee Lane at Postwick. Photo: Luke Powell

There would be a mix of one bedroom apartments and houses up to a handful of five bedroom homes. The developers say 28pc would be affordable homes.

Councillors on Broadland District Council’s planning committee will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, where their decision will determine the future of the site.

Council officers are recommending that they delegate authority to approve the scheme to the authority’s director of place, pending certain agreements and conditions being agreed.

In documents lodged with the council, applicants Larkfleet Homes said: “The proposal meets all the criteria for a residential development site, being located on the edge of a sustainable settlement.

“The eventual residential mix will bring housing to those who are in need, local people, those purchasing a home for the first time and will compliment the market homes and existing housing stock in this part of Norfolk.”

NHS England has said the nearest GP practice, Dussindale Surgery, would not be able to take in the extra patients and

Postwick and Witton Parish Council has questioned what action is being taken to provide such services.

But officers at Broadland District Council say it is up to health providers, primarily NHS England, to fund doctors, so it is up to them to manage any potential issue.

