'An accident waiting to happen' - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

A new pavement layout on a busy Norwich road has been slammed as poorly designed and dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

One of the continous pavement junctions at Earlham Road. Picture: submitted One of the continous pavement junctions at Earlham Road. Picture: submitted

The continuous pavements, which have been installed at junctions along Earlham Road, where completed in November as part of Transport for Norwich's Earlham Road Green Pedalway.

The extended pavements were designed to "reduce traffic speed, deter rat running traffic and improve the environment for walking."

But people living in the area have said the new pavements do the opposite and have raised concerns over the height of the kerb, criticised a lack of signage and the overall ambiguity of the new layout for all road users.

Renee Barclay, 72, who lives in Caernarvon Road said the new road layout was ambiguous, she said: "[The new] paving kerbs which go across the end of the roads leading to Earlham Road are a safety hazard.

"Pedestrians keep walking without looking when crossing and the kerbs are dangerous for bikes turning onto the side roads.

"The kerbs make it difficult to discern where the road is, especially at night.

"Children could easily run across the road without stopping. It is ambiguous whether it is a road or a pavement at the crossing points."

Mrs Barclay said she thought the new road layout should be reversed, she said: "I think they tried to make it better but they've just made it more dangerous. It's an accident waiting to happen."

Posting on social media, Mrs Barclay received lots of comments from others, who also voiced concerns over children using the crossings and motorists not seeing pedestrians.

In response to the issues raised, a Transport for Norwich spokesperson said: "We've been listening to residents' concerns and will be making a number of minor adjustments to improve safety for pedestrians and create a smoother transition for cyclists entering the side roads.

"This continuous pavement approach has been used in other parts of the city for many years without any recorded accidents and the highway code dictates that motorists should give way to crossing pedestrians but additional temporary signage will be installed to ensure this is clear and residents feel safe."