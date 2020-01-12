Weeks of roadworks on Norwich's Bank Plain to start

Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut. Pic: Dan Grimmer Archant

Major roadworks, which will see one of the main roads through Norwich City Centre closed for up to 11 weeks, start tomorrow.

Bank Plain. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Bank Plain. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The £2.5m revamp work will see Bank Plain closed in both directions until Friday, March 27, as part of the continuing work on the Transport for Norwich scheme in the Prince of Wales Road area.

Nearby Bank Street will also be closed at its junction with Bank Plain, while the Upper King Street/Agricultural Hall Plain bus lane will be shut.

Council officers say the work on Agricultural Hall Plain will see the footpath widened, a new segregated cycle lane on approach to Castle Meadow, along with better access for cyclists travelling from Upper King Street to King Street and vice-versa.

The traffic islands will also be realigned and a continuation of the shared use footpath/cycleway from Prince of Wales Road to the junction with King Street created.

Bank Plain, Agricultural Hall Plain and Market Avenue will be resurfaced, while traffic signals are going to be renewed.

Buses travelling from Anglia Square towards the city centre will be diverted via Prince of Wales Road/Rose Lane/ Market Avenue to get to Castle Meadow.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for motorists with access to the St Andrews Car Park via the inner ring road and Westwick Street only.

A spokesman for Transport for Norwich said: "Our next phase of work to improve bus journey times and facilities for pedestrians and cyclists accessing the city centre will get under way early in the new year.

"We appreciate this will cause some frustration for affected drivers, but hope the advance warning will help people to plan alternative routes where necessary and reduce the impact on the network."

Related work on Bank Plain and London Street started in October last year.

That project is making changes to a section of London Street. Further work there and on Opie Street will follow from April next year.

The schemes are being paid for from money obtained through the Transforming Cities Fund, a pool of money created by the Department for Transport to fund regeneration projects.

Council officers are waiting to find out whether millions more will be awarded for a string of further transport schemes.

A decision is expected in March.

More roadworks

Road users will also face disruption in the north of the city from Monday.

Gas main works means part of Vulcan Road will be shut at its junction with Fifers Lane.

The northbound closure of part of the road means that First's purple line 38/38A buses going towards Ives Road will be diverted for five weeks.

Buses going towards Ives Road will go along the ring road, St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane. Buses returning to the city will follow the normal route along Fifers Lane and Vulcan Road.

First said passengers from the city going to Vulcan Road may travel round the loop via Ives Road, but this will take a few minutes longer than normal.