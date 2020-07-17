Search

‘Some of the young people are abusing everything’ - concerns over coronavirus ‘complacency’

PUBLISHED: 12:18 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 17 July 2020

Norfolk county councillor Shelagh Gurney. Photo: Shelagh Gurney

Norfolk county councillor Shelagh Gurney. Photo: Shelagh Gurney

Shelagh Gurney

Norfolk cannot afford to relax over coronavirus, the council’s deputy director of public health has warned, as councillors raised concerns people are getting “complacent” about the risk of the disease.

David Bills, Conservative county councillor for Humbleyard. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.David Bills, Conservative county councillor for Humbleyard. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norfolk county councillors said they were particularly concerned young people had forgotten the virus is still in circulation and that supermarket shoppers were not sticking to social distancing.

Concerns were raised at a meeting of the county council’s people and communities select committee.

Suzanne Meredith, Norfolk’s deputy director of public health, told the meeting there had been fewer than 20 new cases of coronavirus over the past two weeks.

She said: “The numbers are extremely low in Norfolk. Our R rate is amongst the lowest in the country and we want to keep it that way.

Sheila Young, Conservative county councillor for Gaywood North and Central. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Sheila Young, Conservative county councillor for Gaywood North and Central. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

“People may feel that because we are not having much in Norfolk at the moment that they can relax. We cannot relax. We have to keep going.”

And councillors said they feared people were getting complacent

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative councillor for Hellesdon and chair of the committee, said: “I went to Asda the other day to do a shop and I was horrified. People were all over the place.

“I was shoved by someone over the reduced counter section. I spoke to them and said they weren’t supposed to be bumping me along, Regrettably, it’s become very lax.

“People are not getting the message that this is very serious. It’s like ‘whoopee! It’s party time, again.’”

Fabian Eagle, Conservative councillor for The Brecks, said “it is the complacency that worries me”, while David Bills, Conservative councillor for Humbleyard, said: “My concern is getting through to the youths, particularly in my area. They seem not to be too concerned about it and if you gently ask them to keep their distance, they say ‘who are you and what’s it got to do with you?’”

Sheila Young, Conservative councillor for Gaywood North and Central, said: “Some of the young people are abusing everything. I drove through the next village to mine on Saturday and at a small bus shelter there were 10 young people - all of them necking.

“I don’t imagine any of them were in the same family. It was absolutely disgusting. The same sort of abuse I see practically everywhere.”

