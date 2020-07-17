Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has not had new coronavirus case for three weeks

Nine people tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant Archant 2020

There have been no new coronavirus cases at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for almost three weeks, it confirmed on Friday.

The NNUH last admitted a Covid-19 patient on Saturday June 27.

A spokesman said 12 patients who had had the virus before that date were still on wards recovering.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has no current Covid-19 patients, with its last positive case admitted on July 10.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn is looking after one coronavirus patient who tested positive on Monday.

Meanwhile, another nine people tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk last week, according to the latest government figures.

There have been a total of 2,863 positive tests as of Friday July 17 in the county, up by nine from the previous Friday. The week before, 12 people tested positive.

The last death at a hospital in Norfolk was reported at the Queen Elizabeth on July 9 - the only virus-related death this month.