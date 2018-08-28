Search

Fate of city pub threatened by noise complaints to be sealed today

PUBLISHED: 08:38 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 21 January 2019

The fate of the Belle Vue pub in Norwich will be sealed today Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The fate of the Belle Vue pub in Norwich will be sealed today Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The fate of a city pub will be sealed today, as councillors decide whether noise complaints against it are sufficient reason to close it.

The Belle Vue pub, on St Philips Road faces a review this morning, which could see its premises licence revoked by Norwich City Council.

It comes after complaints about live music and general noise from its neighbours, which led to the review being launched last month.

The pub postponed all live music in October and is proposing this become a permanent measure, along with playing its jukebox through noise-restricting speakers, in a bid to smooth things over with neighbours.

Members of a sub-committee of City Hall’s licensing team will today decide whether these measures are sufficient to mitigate the noise and keep the pub open.

A spokesman from the pub said: “We have regulars who have been coming here since the 1960s and 70s and they just can’t understand why this is happening.

“We have cancelled events in the past, have stopped all live music and made plenty of goodwill gestures, but our neighbours will not stop hounding us. We are just trying to run a business.”

Richard Divey, the council’s environmental protection officer, however, said the lack of live music would likely solve the dispute.

He said: “The conditions would satisfy me that the licence conditions will protect the local residents from a further noise issues from live music and uphold the prevention of public nuisance.”

The hearing takes place at 10.15am.

Meanwhile, the same committee will also decide whether another city pub - the Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road - will be able to serve Norwich City fans ahead of the East Anglian Derby next month.

