Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Regular pre-match haunt for Norwich City supporters to discover its Derby Day fate

PUBLISHED: 08:40 21 January 2019

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A regular pre-match haunt for Norwich City fans will today learn whether it will be able to serve supporters ahead of the East Anglian Derby next month.

Under the terms of its licence, the Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road in Norwich is only allowed to serve alcohol from 12pm on Sundays - the exact time the Championship match between Norwich City and Ipswich Town on February 10 kicks off.

The pub had applied to Norwich City Council for permission to start serving at 10am on Derby Day, however, the bid was blocked by Norfolk Police’s licensing team, which described the pub as a “flash point” for conflict.

Today, members of a licensing sub-committee at City Hall will decide whether to back the police in this view, or grant landlord Christian Hodgkinson’s appeal against the initial refusal.

Mr Hogkinson said: “I do feel a little singled out, as lots of other pubs will be opening earlier on this day.

“However, because of my location - and the fact my pub has the word ‘canary’ on the sign - I can see why the police feel the way they do.”

The landlord forecast being able to serve fans ahead of the game would likely be worth more than £2,000 to his business.

However, Norfolk Police licensing officer Michelle Bartram said: “The location of this premises has historically been a flashpoint for conflict between home and away supporters.

“The away supporters take this route to the ground to deliberately antagonise the Norwich fans, many of which will be congregated out the front of this venue.”

The appeal hearing takes place at 2.15pm.

Meanwhile, the same sub-committee will today decide whether noise complaints against fellow city pub the Belle Vue are reason enough to revoke its licence.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

What City and fellow Championship clubs want to unearth in Bielsa spying probe

Marcelo Bielsa has been at the centre of spying revelations on Championship rivals Picture Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Home joys, knitting and no need for Blue Monday – Six things learned from City’s victory over Birmingham

Mario Vrancic, left, congratulates Teemu Pukki on putting City's 1-0 up against Birmingham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists