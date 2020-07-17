Search

Advanced search

Warring town council sent ‘extraordinary’ legal letter over row meeting

PUBLISHED: 19:03 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 17 July 2020

A town council embroiled in a series of bitter rows and disputes replied to an invitation to discuss the issue with an “extraordinary” legal letter, it has emerged. Photo: YouTube

A town council embroiled in a series of bitter rows and disputes replied to an invitation to discuss the issue with an “extraordinary” legal letter, it has emerged. Photo: YouTube

Archant

A town council embroiled in a series of bitter rows and disputes replied to an invitation to discuss the issue with an “extraordinary” legal letter, it has emerged.

Attleborough Town Council has spent months at the centre of a storm of “bullying” accusations, police involvement and disputes over governance and democracy.

And the council, which is set to elect a new mayor and deputy at a meeting on Monday, declined to send a representative to a scrutiny meeting at Breckland Council, and instead chose to respond via a solicitor’s letter.

READ MORE: Election will see ‘bitterly unhappy’ town get new mayor

Rhodri Oliver, chairman of the scrutiny committee, said: “The town council responded to the invitation to send a representative to this meeting using an external third party solicitor, which is obviously extraordinary given the cost to the taxpayer.”

He added: “In February and March there was a parish meeting with around 200 residents, who unanimously requested parish polls - one was asking for the resignation of every councillor and the other was asking for the town council to carry out an investigation into its policies.

READ MORE: Calls for mayor to resign after ‘unlawful’ call-off of meeting

“That was something I’ve never seen happen before. It went some way to show the depth of feeling.”

You may also want to watch:

The heated rows began earlier in the year when councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer had their committee roles stripped over claims of “harassment, bullying and intimidation” - allegations the pair have always strongly denied.

The dispute has seen a council meeting evacuated following a fire, a police investigation into “malicious communications” and a panel formed to probe the saga which left the town in disarray.

READ MORE: Committee to investigate ‘bullying’ row which threw council into disarray

Speaking at the scrutiny meeting, Tristan Ashby, district councillor for Attleborough, said he was “very disappointed” no one from the town hall had attended, and added: “There are despairing comments every day from residents who feel they are hitting their head against a brick wall.”

Mr Tyrer and Miss Taylor both addressed the scrutiny meeting.

Mr Tyrer, deputy mayor, said there were communication and openness issues at the council.

He said: “I’m probably as much in the dark as the population of Attleborough. I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know what decisions are made financially to spend money. The chair has quite frankly refused to talk to me.”

While Miss Taylor said FOIs to the town council were unanswered and added: “There really is a problem within the town.”

READ MORE: Councillors deny claims of ‘harassment, bullying and intimidation’ after meeting chaos

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

First look inside new café with soft play area in former bank

Margarets Tea room team Pictures: Birttany Woodman

Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in huge demand

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

He’s staying! Marriott agrees deal with King’s Lynn Town

A familiar sight for King's Lynn Town fans - Adam Marriott celebrationg a goal Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Person taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash

A person was taken to hospital after a crash at Terrington St Clement. Picture: Simon Finlay