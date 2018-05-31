Search

Advanced search

Election will see ‘bitterly unhappy’ town get new mayor

PUBLISHED: 17:11 16 July 2020

Tony Crouch's time as Attleborough mayor and chairman of the town council is set to come to an end. Picture: Archant

Tony Crouch's time as Attleborough mayor and chairman of the town council is set to come to an end. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A council left in disarray following a tumultuous year of disputes and in-fighting is set to elect a new leadership duo.

Members of Attleborough Town Council are set to vote for a new mayor. Picture: ArchantMembers of Attleborough Town Council are set to vote for a new mayor. Picture: Archant

Members of Attleborough Town Council (ATC) will decide on a new mayor and deputy mayor at an extraordinary full council meeting this Monday (July 20) afternoon, starting at 5.30pm.

The vote, which should have taken place in May but was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, will see the premiership of current mayor Tony Crouch come to an end, while Ed Tyrer will no longer be deputy mayor.

The newly-elected pair will also become the town council’s chairman and vice-chairman.

A resolution to hold mayoral elections was passed by ATC on Monday (July 13), when members participated in a rescheduled virtual meeting after Mr Crouch controversially called off an original meeting on July 6 - just two minutes before it was due to begin.

Members of Attleborough Town Council are set to vote for a new mayor. Picture: ArchantMembers of Attleborough Town Council are set to vote for a new mayor. Picture: Archant

The move left 39 residents and Breckland Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen waiting online for 15 minutes, oblivious to the fact proceedings had been postponed.

Mr Crouch pinned his actions on an “unclear” agenda item to discuss mayoral elections, stating he believed he was following advice from the council’s solicitor.

You may also want to watch:

It later transpired the guidance was incorrect and had not originated from the solicitor.

Ed Tyrer's time as deputy mayor and vice-chairman of Attleborough Town Council is set to come to an end. Picture: Attleborough Town CouncilEd Tyrer's time as deputy mayor and vice-chairman of Attleborough Town Council is set to come to an end. Picture: Attleborough Town Council

Eight councillors subsequently released a statement calling for the mayor to resign, labelling the meeting’s cancellation “unlawful” and issuing an apology to Attleborough residents.

The group added it was “not the first time individuals and/or the council” had behaved in ways that were “extremely questionable and undermine public trust.”

Faith in ATC has largely crumbled in recent months following a heated row which saw Mr Tyrer and fellow member Taila Taylor accused of “harassment, bullying and intimidation” towards council staff.

The pair strongly denied the allegations and a committee has since been set up to investigate the long-running saga.

As debate over elections erupted at Monday’s meeting, councillor Bill Loades said: “We are skirting round the fundamental issue - a decision about whether we continue with the same mayor and deputy mayor given the town is bitterly unhappy with aspects of our current organisation.

“There is a major principle of democracy and honesty at stake here.”

Councillors voted 13-2 in favour of an election.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Holidaymakers face ‘chaotic scene’ as boats return to Broads

Chaos on the River Yare at Reedham Bridge as holiday makers in hire boats wait at the bank when the bridge opened to let other craft through. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

‘There were more positives’ - Buendia assesses his Premier League development with City

Emi Buendia has assessed his development in the Premier League as Norwich City's disappointing season moves towards a close Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images