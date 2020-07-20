Search

Advanced search

‘What goes around comes around’ - outgoing mayor launches staggering attack on councillors and residents

PUBLISHED: 19:25 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:25 20 July 2020

Tony Crouch time as Attleborough mayor and chairman of the town council has come to an end. Picture: Archant

Tony Crouch time as Attleborough mayor and chairman of the town council has come to an end. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

A town council left in turmoil following a series of bitter rows has elected a new leadership duo - after the outgoing mayor launched a staggering attack on councillors and residents.

Members of Attleborough Town Council have elected a new mayor and deputy mayor. Picture: ArchantMembers of Attleborough Town Council have elected a new mayor and deputy mayor. Picture: Archant

Philip Leslie and Beverley Bulmer were appointed mayor and deputy mayor respectively during an extraordinary meeting of Attleborough Town Council on Monday (July 20) evening.

Mr Leslie’s bid was uncontested as eight members voted in favour of him becoming mayor. Three councillors voted against and the remaining four abstained.

More than 200 residents watched a live stream of the meeting to see Mrs Bulmer come out on top ahead of Andy Westby, by a margin of eight votes to seven.

Monday night’s election, which should have taken place in May but was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, saw the premiership of outgoing mayor Tony Crouch come to an end, while Ed Tyrer is no longer deputy mayor.

Philip Leslie has become the new mayor of Attleborough. Picture: New Anglia LEPPhilip Leslie has become the new mayor of Attleborough. Picture: New Anglia LEP

Mr Crouch’s term as mayor was dominated by disputes and in-fighting, principally the saga which saw Mr Tyrer and fellow councillor, Taila Taylor, accused of “bullying” council staff.

The pair have always denied the allegations and a committee has been set up to investigate the saga.

As recently as a fortnight ago, eight councillors demanded the mayor’s resignation after he controversially called off a council meeting just two minutes before it was due to begin.

You may also want to watch:

And in his exit speech, Mr Crouch slammed councillors and residents seeking to “destroy” the town council.

“It has been an interesting year as mayor - extremely busy and extremely challenging,” he said. “I wish to thank all the residents and some of the councillors who have supported me.

“To the councillors who have done all they can to destroy this council and the few residents supporting them, I say: what goes around, comes around.

“I am sure the investigation will reveal the truth and make very interesting reading for our residents.”

MORE: Warring town council sent ‘extraordinary’ legal letter over row meeting

In contrast, Mr Leslie’s speech as incoming mayor was laced with positivity and he emphasised the need to learn from mistakes.

“It’s important that we use this to mark the beginning of a new era,” added Mr Leslie.

“This is an opportunity for us to move forward, discover what went wrong and notify residents of the processes that have led to what has happened.

“What is also important is to evaluate why we have been as dysfunctional as we have. What I seek to do is empower councillors in their ability to make a real difference and change.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police and ambulance called to medical emergency in city centre

Police and ambulance staff were called to a medical incident on Rouen Road in Norwich, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taxi firm loses 80,000 fares per month

ABC Taxis marketing manager Chris Harvey, second from left, said passenger numbers are now back on the rise after a drop of 80pc at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Sushi restaurant’s plea after seeing no-show diners every day

Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi in Norwich. Picture: Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi